Oct 11 Euro 2012 qualifying Group G final
results and standings on Tuesday.
Switzerland 2 Montenegro 0
Bulgaria 0 Wales 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18
Montenegro 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Switzerland 8 3 2 3 12 10 11
Wales 8 3 0 5 6 10 9
Bulgaria 8 1 2 5 3 13 5
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Previous results:
Sept. 3, 2010
Montenegro 1 Wales 0
England 4 Bulgaria 0
Sept. 7
Bulgaria 0 Montenegro 1
Switzerland 1 England 3
Oct. 8
Wales 0 Bulgaria 1
Montenegro 1 Switzerland 0
Oct. 12
Switzerland 4 Wales 1
England 0 Montenegro 0
March 26, 2011
Wales 0 England 2
Bulgaria 0 Switzerland 0
June 4
England 2 Switzerland 2
Montenegro 1 Bulgaria 1
Sept. 2
Bulgaria 0 England 3
Wales 2 Montenegro 1
Sept. 6
England 1 Wales 0
Switzerland 3 Bulgaria 1
Oct 7
Wales 2 Switzerland 0
Montenegro 2 England 2
- - - -
(Editing by Toby Davis)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories