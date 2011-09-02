Sept 2 Euro 2012 qualifying Group G results and
standings on Friday.
Bulgaria 0 England 3
Wales 2 Montenegro 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England 6 4 2 0 14 3 14
Montenegro 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
Switzerland 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
Bulgaria 6 1 2 3 2 9 5
Wales 5 1 0 4 3 9 3
Previous results:
Sept. 3
Montenegro 1 Wales 0
England 4 Bulgaria 0
Sept. 7
Bulgaria 0 Montenegro 1
Switzerland 1 England 3
Oct. 8
Wales 0 Bulgaria 1
Montenegro 1 Switzerland 0
Oct. 12
Switzerland 4 Wales 1
England 0 Montenegro 0
March 26
Wales 0 England 2
Bulgaria 0 Switzerland 0
June 4
England 2 Switzerland 2
Montenegro 1 Bulgaria 1
Fixtures:
Sept. 6
England v Wales
Switzerland v Bulgaria
Oct. 7
Wales v Switzerland
Montenegro v England
Oct. 11
Switzerland v Montenegro
Bulgaria v Wales
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories