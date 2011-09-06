Sept 6 Euro 2012 qualifying Group G results and
standings on Tuesday.
England 1 Wales 0
Switzerland 3 Bulgaria 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England 7 5 2 0 15 3 17
Montenegro 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
Switzerland 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
Wales 6 1 0 5 3 10 3
Previous results:
Sept. 3, 2010
Montenegro 1 Wales 0
England 4 Bulgaria 0
Sept. 7
Bulgaria 0 Montenegro 1
Switzerland 1 England 3
Oct. 8
Wales 0 Bulgaria 1
Montenegro 1 Switzerland 0
Oct. 12
Switzerland 4 Wales 1
England 0 Montenegro 0
March 26, 2011
Wales 0 England 2
Bulgaria 0 Switzerland 0
June 4
England 2 Switzerland 2
Montenegro 1 Bulgaria 1
Sept. 2
Bulgaria 0 England 3
Wales 2 Montenegro 1
Fixtures:
Oct. 7
Wales v Switzerland
Montenegro v England
Oct. 11
Switzerland v Montenegro
Bulgaria v Wales
- - - -
(Editing by Toby Davis)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories