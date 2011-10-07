Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying Group G results and standings on Friday.

Wales 2 Switzerland 0

Montenegro 2 England 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18

Montenegro 7 3 3 1 7 5 12

Switzerland 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

Wales 7 2 0 5 5 10 6

Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

Previous results:

Sept. 3, 2010

Montenegro 1 Wales 0

England 4 Bulgaria 0

Sept. 7

Bulgaria 0 Montenegro 1

Switzerland 1 England 3

Oct. 8

Wales 0 Bulgaria 1

Montenegro 1 Switzerland 0

Oct. 12

Switzerland 4 Wales 1

England 0 Montenegro 0

March 26, 2011

Wales 0 England 2

Bulgaria 0 Switzerland 0

June 4

England 2 Switzerland 2

Montenegro 1 Bulgaria 1

Sept. 2

Bulgaria 0 England 3

Wales 2 Montenegro 1

Sept. 6

England 1 Wales 0

Switzerland 3 Bulgaria 1

Fixtures:

Oct. 11

Switzerland v Montenegro

Bulgaria v Wales

