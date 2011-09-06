Sept 6 Euro 2012 qualifying Group H results and
standings on Tuesday.
Iceland 1 Cyprus 0
Denmark 2 Norway 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
Denmark 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13
Iceland 7 1 1 5 3 9 4
Cyprus 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
Previous results:
Sept. 3, 2010
Iceland 1 Norway 2
Portugal 4 Cyprus 4
Sept. 7
Denmark 1 Iceland 0
Norway 1 Portugal 0
Oct. 8
Cyprus 1 Norway 2
Portugal 3 Denmark 1
Oct. 12
Iceland 1 Portugal 3
Denmark 2 Cyprus 0
March 26, 2011
Cyprus 0 Iceland 0
Norway 1 Denmark 1
June 4
Portugal 1 Norway 0
Iceland 0 Denmark 2
Sept. 2
Norway 1 Iceland 0
Cyprus 0 Portugal 4
Fixtures:
Oct. 7
Portugal v Iceland
Cyprus v Denmark
Oct. 11
Norway v Cyprus
Denmark v Portugal
