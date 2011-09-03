UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
Sept 3 Euro 2012 qualifying Group I result and standings on Saturday.
Scotland 2 Czech Republic 2
Played on Friday
Lithuania 0 Liechtenstein 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Spain 5 5 0 0 15 5 15
Czech Republic 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
Scotland 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
Lithuania 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
Liechtenstein 6 1 1 4 3 10 4
Previous results:
Sept. 3
Lithuania 0 Scotland 0
Liechtenstein 0 Spain 4
Sept. 7
Czech Republic 0 Lithuania 1
Scotland 2 Liechtenstein 1
Oct. 8
Spain 3 Lithuania 1
Czech Republic 1 Scotland 0
Oct 12
Liechtenstein 0 Czech Republic 2
Scotland 2 Spain 3
March 25
Spain 2 Czech Republic 1
March 29
Czech Republic 2 Liechtenstein 0
Lithuania 1 Spain 3
June 3
Liechtenstein 2 Lithuania 0
Fixtures:
Sept. 6
Spain v Liechtenstein
Scotland v Lithuania
Oct. 7
Czech Republic v Spain
Oct. 8
Liechtenstein v Scotland
Oct. 11
Spain v Scotland
Lithuania v Czech Republic
- - - -
(Editing by Toby Davis)
