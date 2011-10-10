LONDON Oct 10 A look at Tuesday's final Euro 2012 qualifiers and who is likely to take the final qualifying and playoff spots:

* Denotes already qualified for the finals

Group A P W D L F A Pts

Germany* 9 9 0 0 31 6 27

Belgium 9 4 3 2 20 12 15

Turkey 9 4 2 3 12 11 14

Austria 9 3 2 4 16 17 11

Azerbaijan 9 2 1 6 10 25 7

Kazakhstan 9 1 0 8 6 24 3

With Germany through, second spot is between Belgium and Turkey and Turkey look to have the better chance of finishing second as they host Azerbaijan and Belgium travel to Dusseldorf to play Germany.

Tuesday's fixtures: (all times GMT)

Kazakhstan v Austria (1600); Germany v Belgium (1700);

Turkey v Azerbaijan (1700)

- - -

Group B P W D L F A Pts

Russia 9 6 2 1 11 4 20

Ireland 9 5 3 1 13 6 18

Armenia 9 5 2 2 21 8 17

Slovakia 9 4 2 3 6 9 14

Macedonia 9 2 1 6 7 13 7

Andorra 9 0 0 9 1 19 0

Russia look set to win the group with winless Andorra travelling to Moscow while a point will secure second place for Ireland who play third-placed Armenia in Dublin. However, Armenia will finish second if they win.

Tuesday's fixtures: Russia v Andorra (1745); Ireland v Armenia (1745); Macedonia v Slovakia (1745)

- - -

Group C P W D L F A Pts

Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23

Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16

Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15

Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11

Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9

Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4

Estonia, who have completed their fixtures, could reach the playoffs for the first time, but if Serbia win in Slovenia, they will go into the playoffs instead. Italy, already through, should sign off with a win over Northern Ireland in Pescara.

Tuesday's fixtures: Italy v Northern Ireland (1845); Slovenia v Serbia (1845)

- - -

Group D P W D L F A Pts

France 9 6 2 1 14 3 20

Bosnia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19

Romania 9 3 4 2 12 8 13

Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13

Albania 9 2 2 5 6 13 8

Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4

France face Bosnia in the group decider in Paris and a win or draw will see the Euro 2000 champions safely through. France were too strong for Bosnia when they beat them 2-0 at home last year and another French win is probable. Both are assured of a playoff place at least.

Tuesday's fixtures: France v Bosnia (1900); Albania v Romania (1900) - - -

Group E P W D L F A Pts

Netherlands* 9 9 0 0 35 5 27

Sweden 9 7 0 2 28 9 21

Hungary 9 6 0 3 22 14 18

Finland 9 3 0 6 16 16 9

Moldova 9 2 0 7 8 16 6

San Marino 9 0 0 9 0 49 0

With the Netherlands already through, Sweden will qualify directly as the best runner-up if they beat the Dutch in Stockholm. Hungary could finish level on points with Sweden if they beat Finland and Sweden lose, but they cannot finish higher than third as Sweden have the better head-to-head record against Hungary.

Tuesday's fixtures: Sweden v Netherlands (1800); Hungary v Finland (1800); Moldova v San Marino (1800)

- - -

Group F P W D L F A Pts

Greece 9 6 3 0 12 4 21

Croatia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19

Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13

Latvia 9 3 2 4 9 10 11

Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10

Malta 9 0 1 8 4 19 1

Greece need just a point from their visit to Georgia to win the group as they have a better head-to-head record against Croatia, but if they lose and Croatia beat Latvia at home, Croatia will steal top spot. Either way neither can finish lower than second and at worse, will be in the playoffs.

Tuesday's fixtures: Croatia v Latvia (1700); Georgia v Greece (1700); Malta v Israel (1700)

- - - -

Group G P W D L F A Pts

England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18

Montenegro 7 3 3 1 7 5 12

Switzerland 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

Wales 7 2 0 5 5 10 6

Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5

With England qualified as winners and Montenegro assured of a playoff spot, there is only pride at stake when Wales travel to Bulgaria and Switzerland play Montenegro in Basel.

Tuesday's fixtures: Bulgaria v Wales (1805); Switzerland v Montenegro (1815)

- - - -

Group H P W D L F A Pts

Portugal 7 5 1 1 20 10 16

Denmark 7 5 1 1 13 5 16

Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13

Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4

Cyprus 7 0 2 5 6 17 2

All eyes will be on Copenhagen where either Denmark or Portugal will win the group. The loser's consolation could be winning the spot for best runner-up and also qualifying directly for the finals.

Tuesday's fixtures: Denmark v Portugal (1815); Norway v Cyprus (1815)

- - -

Group I P W D L F A Pts

Spain* 7 7 0 0 23 5 21

Scotland 7 3 2 2 8 7 11

Czech Republic 7 3 1 3 8 7 10

Lithuania 7 1 2 4 3 9 5

Liechtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4

Reigning champions Spain will be seeking to end their qualifying campaign with a perfect record with a win over Scotland, but if the Scots can stage an upset in Alicante or at least match what the Czechs achieve against Lithuania, Scotland can make the playoffs.

Tuesday's fixtures: Spain v Scotland (1845); Lithuania v Czech Republic (1845). (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)