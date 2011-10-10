LONDON Oct 10 A look at Tuesday's final Euro
2012 qualifiers and who is likely to take the final qualifying
and playoff spots:
* Denotes already qualified for the finals
Group A P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 9 9 0 0 31 6 27
Belgium 9 4 3 2 20 12 15
Turkey 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
Austria 9 3 2 4 16 17 11
Azerbaijan 9 2 1 6 10 25 7
Kazakhstan 9 1 0 8 6 24 3
With Germany through, second spot is between Belgium and
Turkey and Turkey look to have the better chance of finishing
second as they host Azerbaijan and Belgium travel to Dusseldorf
to play Germany.
Tuesday's fixtures: (all times GMT)
Kazakhstan v Austria (1600); Germany v Belgium (1700);
Turkey v Azerbaijan (1700)
- - -
Group B P W D L F A Pts
Russia 9 6 2 1 11 4 20
Ireland 9 5 3 1 13 6 18
Armenia 9 5 2 2 21 8 17
Slovakia 9 4 2 3 6 9 14
Macedonia 9 2 1 6 7 13 7
Andorra 9 0 0 9 1 19 0
Russia look set to win the group with winless Andorra
travelling to Moscow while a point will secure second place for
Ireland who play third-placed Armenia in Dublin. However,
Armenia will finish second if they win.
Tuesday's fixtures: Russia v Andorra (1745); Ireland v
Armenia (1745); Macedonia v Slovakia (1745)
- - -
Group C P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23
Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15
Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11
Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
Estonia, who have completed their fixtures, could reach the
playoffs for the first time, but if Serbia win in Slovenia, they
will go into the playoffs instead. Italy, already through,
should sign off with a win over Northern Ireland in Pescara.
Tuesday's fixtures: Italy v Northern Ireland (1845);
Slovenia v Serbia (1845)
- - -
Group D P W D L F A Pts
France 9 6 2 1 14 3 20
Bosnia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
Romania 9 3 4 2 12 8 13
Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13
Albania 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4
France face Bosnia in the group decider in Paris and a win
or draw will see the Euro 2000 champions safely through. France
were too strong for Bosnia when they beat them 2-0 at home last
year and another French win is probable. Both are assured of a
playoff place at least.
Tuesday's fixtures: France v Bosnia (1900); Albania v Romania
(1900)
- - -
Group E P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 9 9 0 0 35 5 27
Sweden 9 7 0 2 28 9 21
Hungary 9 6 0 3 22 14 18
Finland 9 3 0 6 16 16 9
Moldova 9 2 0 7 8 16 6
San Marino 9 0 0 9 0 49 0
With the Netherlands already through, Sweden will qualify
directly as the best runner-up if they beat the Dutch in
Stockholm. Hungary could finish level on points with Sweden if
they beat Finland and Sweden lose, but they cannot finish higher
than third as Sweden have the better head-to-head record against
Hungary.
Tuesday's fixtures: Sweden v Netherlands (1800); Hungary v
Finland (1800); Moldova v San Marino (1800)
- - -
Group F P W D L F A Pts
Greece 9 6 3 0 12 4 21
Croatia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
Latvia 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10
Malta 9 0 1 8 4 19 1
Greece need just a point from their visit to Georgia to win
the group as they have a better head-to-head record against
Croatia, but if they lose and Croatia beat Latvia at home,
Croatia will steal top spot. Either way neither can finish lower
than second and at worse, will be in the playoffs.
Tuesday's fixtures: Croatia v Latvia (1700); Georgia v
Greece (1700); Malta v Israel (1700)
- - - -
Group G P W D L F A Pts
England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18
Montenegro 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
Switzerland 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
Wales 7 2 0 5 5 10 6
Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
With England qualified as winners and Montenegro assured of
a playoff spot, there is only pride at stake when Wales travel
to Bulgaria and Switzerland play Montenegro in Basel.
Tuesday's fixtures: Bulgaria v Wales (1805); Switzerland v
Montenegro (1815)
- - - -
Group H P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 7 5 1 1 20 10 16
Denmark 7 5 1 1 13 5 16
Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13
Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
Cyprus 7 0 2 5 6 17 2
All eyes will be on Copenhagen where either Denmark or
Portugal will win the group. The loser's consolation could be
winning the spot for best runner-up and also qualifying directly
for the finals.
Tuesday's fixtures: Denmark v Portugal (1815); Norway v
Cyprus (1815)
- - -
Group I P W D L F A Pts
Spain* 7 7 0 0 23 5 21
Scotland 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
Czech Republic 7 3 1 3 8 7 10
Lithuania 7 1 2 4 3 9 5
Liechtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4
Reigning champions Spain will be seeking to end their
qualifying campaign with a perfect record with a win over
Scotland, but if the Scots can stage an upset in Alicante or at
least match what the Czechs achieve against Lithuania, Scotland
can make the playoffs.
Tuesday's fixtures: Spain v Scotland (1845); Lithuania v
Czech Republic (1845).
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)