By Mike Collett
| WARSAW, June 8
WARSAW, June 8 Poland and Ukraine have a
"gilt-edged opportunity" to show the world the beauty which lies
within the two countries, Ruud Gullit said Friday, adding that
he hoped they would not blow the chance with incidents of
racism.
The former Dutch international said he hoped the racist
chanting at a public training session held by the Netherlands in
Krakow on Wednesday was just a one-off and would not be
repeated.
"This is a gilt-edged opportunity for Poland and Ukraine to
show the world what beauty they have, what the countries have to
offer," said Gullit during the launch of an anti-racism
initiative at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the Polish
capital.
"I first came here to play football when I was 18 and had a
chance to see the beauty of Poland, and now we are talking about
this problem," he said. "There were some monkey chants at the
training session."
He dismissed the view that locals were venting their anger at
UEFA over Krakow's failure to be selected as one of the host
cities, although it was the Polish FA's decision not to submit
them for the role.
"I don't think you would make monkey chants if you were
frustrated about that. Everyone was very upset. Where the
chanting happened, there were already exercises going on and the
players moved to another part of the pitch.
"It is sad we have to talk about this because football is
all about joy. We don't need this, and I hope it is not
repeated."
Gullit, who led the Dutch to victory at Euro 88 in West
Germany, also called on his old playing adversary Michel
Platini, now the president of UEFA, to forgive any player that
walked off the field if he was racially abused and to tell
referees not to yellow card them.
"I don't agree they should be booked for that," said Gullit,
"We know the referees have the power to stop the game, but they
should not book any player who walks off."
Euro 2012 is the first major soccer tournament to be staged
in eastern Europe and both Poland and Ukraine are facing claims
that racism is rife in their countries.
Gullit was one of a number of guest speakers at the event
hosted by FARE, UEFA's affiliated Football Against Racism in
Europe group launching their Respect Diversity campaign.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood)