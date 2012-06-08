WARSAW, June 8 Poland and Ukraine have a "gilt-edged opportunity" to show the world the beauty which lies within the two countries, Ruud Gullit said Friday, adding that he hoped they would not blow the chance with incidents of racism.

The former Dutch international said he hoped the racist chanting at a public training session held by the Netherlands in Krakow on Wednesday was just a one-off and would not be repeated.

"This is a gilt-edged opportunity for Poland and Ukraine to show the world what beauty they have, what the countries have to offer," said Gullit during the launch of an anti-racism initiative at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the Polish capital.

"I first came here to play football when I was 18 and had a chance to see the beauty of Poland, and now we are talking about this problem," he said. "There were some monkey chants at the training session."

He dismissed the view that locals were venting their anger at UEFA over Krakow's failure to be selected as one of the host cities, although it was the Polish FA's decision not to submit them for the role.

"I don't think you would make monkey chants if you were frustrated about that. Everyone was very upset. Where the chanting happened, there were already exercises going on and the players moved to another part of the pitch.

"It is sad we have to talk about this because football is all about joy. We don't need this, and I hope it is not repeated."

Gullit, who led the Dutch to victory at Euro 88 in West Germany, also called on his old playing adversary Michel Platini, now the president of UEFA, to forgive any player that walked off the field if he was racially abused and to tell referees not to yellow card them.

"I don't agree they should be booked for that," said Gullit, "We know the referees have the power to stop the game, but they should not book any player who walks off."

Euro 2012 is the first major soccer tournament to be staged in eastern Europe and both Poland and Ukraine are facing claims that racism is rife in their countries.

Gullit was one of a number of guest speakers at the event hosted by FARE, UEFA's affiliated Football Against Racism in Europe group launching their Respect Diversity campaign.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood)