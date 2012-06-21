WARSAW, June 21 A couple of months ago it might
have seemed like the highlight of the Sabat theatre group's year
to play in Warsaw's 100,000 capacity city centre fan zone in the
middle of its biggest ever international party at Euro 2012.
They are dancing for all they are worth, banging out Ricky
Martin's Viva la vida loca in front of an arena roughly equal in
size to four football pitches.
But only a few dozen people are watching.
Four days after Poland's first-round exit, Euro 2012 is
sliding off the front pages and organisers are desperately
seeking ways of keeping party zones which have seen three
million visitors in less than three weeks humming.
Officials say 30,000 visited Warsaw's fan zone before and
during the final game of the group stages in co-host Ukraine on
Tuesday, down from 170,000 for Poland's loss to the Czech
Republic on Saturday.
But workers in Gdansk and Warsaw say that numbers even
during games have been minuscule for several days.
"The truth is that when Poland lost, everyone left in about
15 minutes flat, leaving their drinks behind them," says one of
the girls on a Coca-Cola stall at the fan zone. "It was almost
like one of those western scenes with tumbleweed in the desert."
It is a problem UEFA faced in Austria and Switzerland and
looked like a risk from the moment it awarded the tournament for
the second time running to a pair of nations from outside of
Europe's footballing elite.
The stadiums have been largely filled in Poland by a
population excited at the arrival of Europe finest players they
have seen little of thanks to the weakness of the domestic game.
No Polish team has played in the Champions League group
stages for 15 years, yet soccer remains the closest thing the
country has to a national sport.
"We are being praised for the excellent organisation of Euro
and its atmosphere," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this
week. "It is just too bad we dropped out especially in view of
the huge fan support we gave our side. The players did their
best but they were not good enough."
EMPTY SEATS
Ukraine, desperately short of funds and still discussing
another bailout with the IMF, struggled more than EU member
Poland to build the infrastructure required by UEFA and the
tournament there has been marred by politics.
Empty seats which officials claim were deliberately left
vacant because of poor visibility have marked a number of the
games and Western leaders have boycotted the tournament in
protest at the jailing of former prime minister Yulia
Tymoshenko.
That political divide has not spilled over into mass
protests that would embarrass the government, but its efforts to
keep the ordinary population enthusiastic were not helped by a
controversially disallowed goal in Tuesday's defeat by England.
"Bravo UEFA, it was nice hosting the Euro with you," popular
daily newspaper Segodnya wrote on Wednesday.
Kiev's fan zone was all but deserted on Thursday afternoon,
although scorching heat may have played a role. Cars have
largely ceased to carry the national flags used to express
support for the team.
At least organisers say quarter-final tickets, newly put on
sale by federations whose teams have been eliminated, had
started to be snapped up at a rate of 1,000 per hour.
"Many Ukrainians have obviously lost interest (but) for me
it is still interesting who moves on into the finals. I support
Spain now," said Olexander, 18, one of just a handful of people
who still had the Ukrainian flag painted on his cheeks.
ECONOMIC CRISIS
In Baltic coast city Gdansk, where Germany's game against
Greece has turned minds to the economic crisis affecting many of
the nations and fans involved, Monday's game between Croatia and
cash-strapped Spain showed gaping holes in the stands.
"It is sad," said 28-year old Michal Nowosad, a local
running one of the city's fan embassies.
"There are less people wearing Poland jerseys now and for
the last couple of days the fan zone has been pretty empty,
perhaps with only 2,000 people or so. Unfortunately I think a
lot of Poles will lose interest in the tournament now."
In a bid to keep the numbers up, local authorities shipped
in ex-Oasis singer Noel Gallagher for a concert on Wednesday,
but had to give tickets away free after only a few were sold at
85 zloty ($25).
The Solidarity building on the edge of the Gdansk shipyards
where Lech Walesa put the first nail in the coffin of eastern
European communism has a sign on it saying "We will win anyway".
That echoes the words of UEFA boss Michel Platini who said
that Poland and Ukraine had "already won" by the great strides
the tournament has enabled them to make in football, hotel and
transport infrastructure.
But not everyone is convinced, particularly those at the
secondary venues for whom the tournament ended after the group
stage.
"This tournament has been a disaster for a lot of
businesses," Wroclaw taxi driver Wojciech Kaminski said on the
drive back from Saturday's shattering defeat by the Czech
Republic.
"What was the point of spending all this money for just
three games? We were promised the earth, but since the Russians
left (after the first game in Wroclaw), it's been thin thin
thin."
($1 = 3.3316 Polish zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Anna Wychert and Anna Mazur in Warsaw,
Simon Evans in Donetsk, Alex Hudson in Gdansk and Olzhas Auyezov
in Kiev, editing by Ed Osmond)