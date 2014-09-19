UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dawson double gives West Brom 3-1 win over Arsenal
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
LONDON, Sept 19 London's Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and final of the 2020 European Championships, UEFA announced on Friday.
The tournament, the first to be staged in major cities across the continent, will see matches take place in 13 different nations.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns
EDINBURGH, March 18 A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
* Dawson scored twice as West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at Hawthorns