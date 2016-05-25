BUDAPEST May 25 Although he has probably passed his peak, Balazs Dzsudzsak is Hungary's undisputed leader and will be a danger from set pieces at the European Championship with his trademark free kicks.

The 29-year-old winger has been the brightest star in Hungarian soccer for the last decade without living up to expectations at international level.

At Debrecan he was voted the best player of the 2006-2007 season before moving to PSV Eindhoven where he enjoyed three productive years that yielded 44 goals from 114 league games.

His deadly left foot and ability to create goalscoring chances with inch-perfect crosses made him one of the European game's hottest prospects with Liverpool and Inter Milan reportedly tracking his progress.

To the surprise of many observers, Dzsudzsak instead opted for a move to Anzhi Makhachkala before joining another Russian team, Dynamo Moscow, in a 15-million-euro ($16.71-million) deal that made him Hungary's most expensive player.

However, Dzsudzsak failed to reproduce his Eindhoven form at either club and 2015 saw him move to Turkish side Bursaspor.

At international level Hungary's captain knows he must lead from the front in France to prove there is substance to all that early promise. After 76 caps and 18 goals, this could be his moment. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Editing by Neil Robinson)