TOULOUSE, France, June 26 Captain Eden Hazard inspired Belgium to a resounding 4-0 victory over Hungary at Euro 2016 on Sunday, setting up a quarter-final clash with Wales.

Hazard set up one goal and scored another as Toby Alderweireld, Michy Batshuayi and Yannick Carrasco completed a comfortable victory.

Belgium dominated the opening stages and took the lead after 10 minutes when Kevin De Bruyne swung an inviting cross into the box where centre back Alderweireld rose at the far post to power his header past Hungary keeper Gabor Kiraly.

Substitute Batshuayi tapped home Hazard's low cross with 12 minutes remaining shortly after coming on. The Chelsea player cut inside the Hungary box and then rifled home a superb finish for the third before Carrasco grabbed a late goal.

