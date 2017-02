TOULOUSE, France, June 26 Hungary made a late change to their starting lineup to face Belgium at Euro 2016 on Sunday after midfielder Laszlo Kleinheisler was injured in the pre-match warm up and replaced by Adam Pinter.

Kleinheisler was named man-of-the-match by UEFA in Hungary's opening victory against Austria, and played in the draw with Iceland before being rested for the 3-3 draw against Portugal.

After initially being named in Bernd Storck's team against Belgium in Sunday's second-round clash, Hungary confirmed on their official Twitter account that he was unfit to play.

Pinter replaces him after starting in the draw against Portugal and coming on as a substitute against Austria. (Reporting by Ed Dove. Editing by Adrian Warner.)