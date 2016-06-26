TOULOUSE, France, June 26 Hungary may have been trounced by Belgium in Toulouse on Sunday, but as the Magyars bow out of Euro 2016, they can look forward to a brighter future, coach Bernd Storck said.

The little-fancied Hungarians, lacking big international names, turned out to be one of the surprise teams of the tournament before they finally succumbed to a rampant Belgium team.

But they can draw experience from the defeat, their German coach said.

"We can leave with our heads held high. We have never played against a side like that. But we have learnt a great deal for the future and I really enjoyed the match, particularly the second half when we could have equalised," Storck said.

The final result of 4-0 might also be something of a cruel reflection on a side which fought back hard in the second half and might have grabbed an equaliser until Eden Hazard turned on the magic.

"In the first half I wasn't happy, because we weren't as brave as were previously", the Hungary coach said. "There was a slight lack of confidence. At halftime I said we needed to be braver. We came close to scoring but just as I wanted to risk things we conceded a second goal. But we didn't give up and we were left a little open at the back."

Storck's team suffered a blow when influential midfielder Laszlo Kleinheisler was injured in the pre-match warm up and had to be replaced by Adam Pinter.

This was Hungary's first major tournament in three decades and the glory days of the magnificent side of the 1950s are ancient history to most Hungarians. But now should be a new era, Storck said.

"They showed they can play football, they no longer look backwards and have a bright future," he said.

Hungary won Group F after beating Austria and drawing with Iceland and Portugal -- that last game a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Storck said he was not surprised by Hungary's good showing.

"I was always aware of the potential performance of my side, we really progressed. It was an interesting game tonight with action at both ends of the field," he said.

Still, work lies ahead if Hungary are to enjoy a new golden era.

"I think we set a very good example for youth development," Storck said. "We need to work more professionally within the club structure. It would good for them to play at least in the Europa League.

"We need to get as much international experience as possible against top sides, so this has been good for us."

