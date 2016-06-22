LYON, France, June 22 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for the number of appearances at European Championship finals when he started his 17th game against Hungary in their Group F clash on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who set Portugal's all-time appearance record in internationals with his 128th cap in their last Euro 2016 match against Austria, moved ahead of former France defender Lilian Thuram and ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar on 16.

Ronaldo could also become the first player to score at four European Championship finals. He is already the record scorer, with a total of 26 goals, at Euro finals and in qualifying. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Edting by Ian Chadband)