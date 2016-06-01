Soccer-Swede Lagerback appointed Norway manager
OSLO, Feb 1 Norway's new head coach is Swede Lars Lagerback, whose Iceland team won the hearts of soccer fans around the world at Euro 2016, the country's FA announced on Wednesday.
June 1 Hungary coach Bernd Storck has announced the following squad for the Euro 2016 finals in France:
Goalkeepers: Gábor Király (Haladás), Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig)
Defenders: Attila Fiola (Puskás Akadémia), Barnabás Bese (MTK Budapest), Richárd Guzmics (Wisla Kraków), Roland Juhász (Videoton), Ádám Lang (Videoton), Tamás Kádár (Lech Pozna), Mihály Korhut (Debrecen)
Midfielders: Ákos Elek (Diósgyri), Ádám Pintér (Ferencváros), Zoltán Gera (Ferencváros), Ádám Nagy (Ferencváros), László Kleinheisler (Werder Bremen), Gerg Lovrencsics (Lech Pozna), Zoltán Stieber (Nürnberg)
Forwards: Balázs Dzsudzsák (Bursaspor), Ádám Szalai (Hannover), Krisztián Németh (al-Gharafa), Nemanja Nikolic (Legia Warszawa), Tamás Priskin (Slovan Bratislava), Dániel Böde (Ferencváros) (Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
OSLO, Feb 1 Norway's new head coach is Swede Lars Lagerback, whose Iceland team won the hearts of soccer fans around the world at Euro 2016, the country's FA announced on Wednesday.
Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Portuguese championship matches on Wednesday Thursday, February 2 (GMT) Moreirense v CD Feirense (1900) Rio Ave v Braga (2100) Friday, February 3 (GMT) Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Guimaraes (2030) Saturday, February 4 (GMT) GD Chaves v Boavista (1600) Porto v Sporting (2030) Sunday, February 5 (GMT) FC Arouca v Vitoria Setubal (1600) Benfica v Nacional
Jan 31 Major League Soccer said on Tuesday 12 ownership groups have submitted official applications to land one of four expansion openings that will see the North American league grow to 28 clubs.