BUDAPEST, Sept 2 A late Gergely Rudolf strike gave Hungary a 2-1 win over Sweden in their Group E Euro 2012 qualifier to leave both sides level on 15 points behind group leaders Netherlands on Friday.

Hungary, who missed a 19th minute penalty, took the lead just before halftime when Imre Szabics lifted Rudolf's through ball over goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson.

Sweden had a shaky start to the second half but equalised on the hour when Christian Wilhelmsson sidefooted home after Johan Elmander drew out goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly and squared the ball.

Sweden seemed to have done enough for a precious away point before Rudolf popped up unmarked in the area in the final minute to sweep home Tamas Priskin's low cross and secure the victory.