BUDAPEST Nov 15 Hungary qualified for the Euro 2016 finals and their first major tournament since 1986 after beating Norway 3-1 on aggregate following a 2-1 second-leg playoff win on Sunday.

The Hungarians built on their first-leg win in Oslo when Tamas Priskin curled in a delightful 14th-minute opener and Markus Henriksen's own goal on 83 minutes made the tie safe.

Henriksen atoned with a late goal but it was scant consolation for the Norwegians. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, Editing by Ian Chadband)