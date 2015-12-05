Dec 5 Hungary factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How They Qualified:

Hungary were poised to qualify as the best third-placed team overall going into the final round of matches but Turkey's win against Iceland and Kazakhstan's victory over Latvia in Group A two days after Hungary completed their fixtures, deprived them at the death of top spot in the third-team mini-league.

Instead, Hungary, third in Group F, went into the playoffs and emerged victorious after beating Norway 1-0 away and 2-1 at home to qualify for their first major finals for 30 years.

Coach Bernd Storck:

Storck, a 52-year-old German, was the third coach Hungary employed during the qualifiers following the swift dismissal of Attila Pinter after their opening 2-1 loss to Northern Ireland and the departure of the popular Pal Dardai, who left in July to take over as manager of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Storck, who played for Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga, had previous experience as an international manager with Kazakhstan from 2008 to 2010, but his greatest success has been steering Hungary into the finals.

He gained confidence and popularity by using players from the supporting cast such as Laszlo Kleinheisler, who scored the winner in Oslo.

Hungary's prospects:

Just being in the finals represents a major step forward for once-mighty Hungary, ending an absence from the grand stage they last graced at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986.

Unlike most teams in the finals, the majority of Hungary's squad are based at home, although some, such as goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, have spent most of their careers abroad.

Being in Pot Three, Hungary could have a weaker team beneath them, on paper at least, and a last 16 spot would be another achievement after so long in the international wilderness.

Previous tournaments:

Hungary have reached the finals twice before in 1964 and 1972 when the culmination of the tournament was a four-team affair and they failed to make it into the final both times.

In 1964 they finished third after beating Denmark 3-1 in the bronze medal game and in 1972 they lost 1-0 to the Soviet Union to finish fourth.

1964: semi-finals; 1972: semi-finals.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

500/1 (Compiled by Zoltan Fazekas in Budapest; Editing by Ken Ferris)