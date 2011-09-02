* Rudolf strikes in 90th minute
* Hajnal misses Hungarian penalty
BUDAPEST, Sept 2 A late Gergely Rudolf effort
gave Hungary a 2-1 win over Sweden in a Euro 2012 qualifier to
leave both sides level on 15 points behind runaway Group E
leaders Netherlands on Friday.
The hosts missed a glorious chance to take the lead when
Tamas Hajnal fired a penalty against the crossbar in the 19th
minute after Oscar Wendt had handled.
Johan Elmander then struck the post seven minutes later as
Sweden came to life.
Hungary, though, nosed in front from a counter attack a minute
before halftime.
Rudolf delivered a delightful pass to Imre Szabics and he
lifted the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson.
Sweden upped the tempo of their play and equalised in the
60th minute when Elmander turned his marker and set up Christian
Wilhelmsson for an easy finish.
Rudolf then grabbed the winner in the 90th minute, tapping
the ball in from close range after fine work by substitute Tamas
Priskin on the right wing.
Hungary have 15 points from eight matches, the same as Sweden
who have played one game fewer.
Netherlands are on 21 points from seven matches after their
11-0 rout of San Marino on Friday.
