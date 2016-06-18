MARSEILLE, France, June 18 (Reuters)- - Iceland were within two minutes of a famous victory on their first appearance at a major tournament on Saturday only for Birkir Saevarsson to put through his own net to hand Hungary a 1-1 draw that leaves Euro 2016 Group F wide open.

Iceland had taken the lead with a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty six minutes before halftime after Tamas Kadar brought down Aaron Gunnarsson after a goalmouth scramble, with Hungary keeper Gabor Kiraly at fault for spilling a simple catch at the corner.

Hungary dominated possession for long periods but rarely threatened until Nemanja Nikolic slid a low cross over from the right and full back Saevarsson bundled the ball into his own net in the 88th minute.

Hungary, who beat Austria in their opening game, top the standings on four points with Iceland, who held Portugal to a surprise 1-1 draw in their opener, on two. Portugal meet Austria later on Saturday.

