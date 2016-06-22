PARIS, June 22 Iceland snatched a stoppage-time winner to continue their fairytale story at Euro 2016 by making it through to the last 16 after a deserved 2-1 victory against Austria in their final Group F match on Wednesday.

Iceland end their section second with five points. Austria go out with one point.

In humid conditions at the Stade de France, the islanders had the better chances in the early stages taking the lead in the 18th minute when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson coolly steered the ball home after a flick-on in the box.

Austria, who missed a penalty in the first half and laid siege to Iceland's goal in the second, gave themselves hope when Alessandro Schopf scored in the 60th minute, but Arnor Traustason secured the win in stoppage time. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Toby Davis)