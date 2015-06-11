June 11 Iceland could go top of Group A if they beat the Czech Republic in their Group A Euro 2016 qualification clash in Reykjavik on Friday, but there is still some way to go if they are to make the finals of a major tournament for the first time.

With all six teams having played five games, Iceland are currently in second on 12 points, one behind the Czechs, with Netherlands and Turkey struggling on seven and five points respectively.

Iceland have beaten both Netherlands and Turkey at home in these qualifiers, but still have to visit their two under-performing group rivals.

But under Swedish coach Lars Lagerback Iceland fear no-one, even if they did slip up when they met the Czech Republic in Plzen in November, an own goal from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson proving decisive in a 2-1 win for the Czechs.

Lagerback's dour yet effective game plan, built on organised defending, quick counter-attacks and punishing the opposition from set pieces, had Sweden fans calling for his head after nine years at the helm of his native country.

But in Iceland the 66-year-old is enormously popular -- and he will be even more popular still if his side qualify for the finals in France.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who plays for English Championship side Charlton Athletic, has returned to his home town to face the Czechs, and the 24-year-old is in no doubt about what is at stake.

"It's first place, and if we can manage it we will be in a very good position to get to France," he told newspaper Morgunbladid.

Czech coach Pavel Vrba, who took over the reins at the start of 2014 following their failure to reach last year's World Cup in Brazil, will be missing striker David Lafata.

Lafata, top scorer in the Czech top flight this season, has been ruled out because of a knee injury suffered in training.

Vrba has called up debutant Milan Skoda of Slavia Praha, whose 19 league goals were one less than Lafata.

Vrba's biggest task is probably finding a way to combat the set pieces, in particular the long throw-ins of Icelandic midfielder Aron Gunnarsson.

"Icelandic set plays are very dangerous, not only the throw-ins," said midfielder Tomas Rosicky. "We should concentrate on that, because that is their strong weapon and they tend to be dangerous in their set plays in every game."

Should the Czechs fail to deal with the danger, Icelandic fans could be celebrating long in to the bright summer night in Reykjavik. (Additional reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)