REYKJAVIK, June 12 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored a sublime winner as Iceland completed a superb comeback to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and go top of Group A in their European Championship qualifier in Reykjavik on Friday.

The home side dominated the game with their physical play, but Borek Dockal gave the Czech Republic the lead 10 minutes into the second half, thumping home a rising right-foot shot into the top left corner after he was teed up by Tomas Necid.

Jolted into life, Iceland equalised five minutes later when Aron Gunnarsson dived to head home, and when Sigthorsson danced around Petr Cech and slotted the winner in the 76th minute, the home crowd went wild.

The result puts Iceland within touching distance of qualifying for their first major tournament, as they now top the group on 15 points after six games, with the Czechs in second place on 13.

