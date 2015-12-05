Dec 5 Iceland factbox before the draw for Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12.

Seeding pot for the draw:

Pot Four

How they qualified:

Icelandic soccer has slowly been improving and the country finally reached a major tournament for the first time after some tremendous qualifying results against traditionally strong European teams like the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Iceland finished second in an extremely tough group behind the Czechs, but ahead of Turkey, who also qualified as the best third-placed team. The Dutch, who Iceland beat home and away, finished fourth and missed out altogether.

Coach Lars Lagerback:

The pragmatic 67-year-old is a vastly experienced international coach, having previously managed his native Sweden as well as the Nigeria side that contested the 2010 World Cup.

His team are typically well-organised and hard to break down, and more than capable of punishing opponents on the break when they win the ball.

Iceland's prospects:

Having finally made it to a major tournament, Iceland will not be content to make up the numbers, and their performances in qualifying show they can compete with the very best.

That said, being among the fourth seeds may make success in the group stage a tall order. Only Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City in the English Premier League regularly plays at the top European domestic level.

Previous tournaments:

After 23 failures to reach either the World Cup finals -- 12 disappointments -- or the European Championship finals -- another 11 setbacks -- Iceland will be taking part in a major tournament for the first time next year.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

80/1 (Compiled by Phil O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Mike Collett)