REYKJAVIK, Sept 6 Iceland earned their first win in Euro 2012 qualifying by defeating fellow Group H strugglers Cyprus 1-0 on Tuesday.

A fifth minute goal from Kolbeinn Sigthorsson was enough to secure the points in Reykjavik.

The hosts went close to a second goal late on but substitute Matthias Vilhjalmsson hit the post. (Reporting By Lakis Avraamides, editing by Justin Palmer)