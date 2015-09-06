Sept 6 Iceland's 0-0 draw with Kazakhstan sparked jubilant scenes as they qualified for the finals of a major tournament for the first time on Sunday with a place at Euro 2016.

The result ensured they will finish in the top two in Group A as they stand seven points ahead of third-placed Turkey with only two rounds of matches to play.

Knowing a point would be enough to ensure qualification for the finals in France, the home crowd urged their side on with chants of "Afram Island!" on a rainy night in Reykjavik.

They were rewarded with a typically committed, battling performance filled with chances but no goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all went close for Iceland but the ragged Kazakhs stood firm to take their second point in the campaign.

Iceland are level on 19 points with the Czech Republic while Turkey have 12 points after beating visitors the Netherlands 3-0 earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Ken Ferris)