* Portugal hammer Bosnia 6-2 in Lisbon to qualify
* Ireland thump Estonia 5-1 on aggregate
* Czechs and Croatia win their playoffs 3-0
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Nov 15 Portugal
scored six goals against Bosnia including a Cristiano Ronaldo
double to grab a ticket to the Euro 2012 finals while Ireland,
Czech Republic and Croatia completed the lineup without the need
for a frenzied finale to their playoff wins on Tuesday.
Portugal's second leg was the only tie still finely balanced
following a goalless draw in the first match and, after letting
Bosnia back into the game twice, they finally ran out 6-2
winners after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.
It was a lot easier for the other three qualifiers, who had
established comfortable first-leg cushions with Ireland beating
Estonia 5-1 on aggregate and the Czechs and Croats overcoming
Montenegro and Turkey by the same 3-0 aggregate scores.
While celebrations were in full swing in Dublin before the
Irish had even kicked off holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg,
there was everything to play for in Lisbon.
Early goals by Ronaldo and Nani put the 2004 runners-up 2-0
ahead midway through the first half before Bosnia got a lifeline
when Zvjezdan Misimovic converted a 41st-minute penalty.
The visitors' hopes were short-lived though as Ronaldo's
second goal eight minutes after the break restored Portugal's
two-goal advantage and a minute later Bosnia were reduced to 10
men when Senad Lulic was sent off.
Being a man down did not put them off as Emir Spahic cut the
deficit in the 65th, prompting Portugal to at last take the game
by the scruff of the neck by scoring three goals in 10 minutes
with two for Helder Postiga and one for Miguel Veloso.
Ireland had already done the hard work in their first leg
and any lingering Estonian thoughts of a comeback were wiped out
when Stephen Ward swept in a rebound after visiting keeper Pavel
Londak parried a Kevin Doyle header in the 31st minute.
Estonia got a 57th-minute consolation through Konstantin
Vassiljev to make it 1-1 but the night belonged to the Irish,
who will appear at their first major finals since the 2002 World
Cup.
'GREAT NIGHT'
It was a sweet moment for Ireland, who were devastated two
years ago when French striker Thierry Henry handled the ball in
setting up a goal bundled in by William Gallas as France beat
them to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals.
"It's a great night for all the Irish fans. It's a night
we'll never forget," Ireland captain Robbie Keane, who scored
twice in the first leg in Tallinn, told Sky Sports television.
"Our team spirit has got us through this campaign. This is
why we play football, for situations like these."
They will be joined in Poland and Ukraine by Croatia, who
like Ireland made up for past hurt in the best possible way.
Slaven Bilic's side exacted revenge on Turkey with a 3-0
aggregate win over the country that knocked them out of the Euro
2008 quarter-finals on penalties after equalising with the last
kick of extra time.
Tuesday's match in Zagreb ended goalless but the damage had
already been done in Friday's first leg and the only unfinished
business is whether local media reports suggesting Turkey coach
Guus Hiddink will eventually step down come to fruition.
Another team whose first-leg advantage proved to be enough
were Czech Republic who reached their fifth successive European
championship finals by beating Montenegro 1-0 in Podgorica to
complete a 3-0 aggregate victory.
Midfielder Petr Jiracek struck in the 81st minute to make
sure of qualification after Montenegro, who like Estonia were
looking to reach their first major tournament, had pushed the
Czechs hard in the second half of the return leg.
Czech Republic had their goalkeeper Petr Cech, wearing a
specially designed mask after breaking his nose, to thank for
pulling off a series of saves to keep the hosts at bay.
FRIENDLY PREPARATIONS
Some of the other teams who had already qualified for the
finals were also in action in friendlies as they continued their
preparations for next June's 16-team tournament.
World and European champions Spain were held 2-2 by Costa
Rica, needing a late David Silva goal and a stoppage-time
equaliser from David Villa to spare their blushes against lowly
opponents who led 2-0 by halftime.
That result came just three days after Spain were beaten
1-0 by England, who overcame Sweden by the same scoreline at
Wembley on Tuesday to end a 43-year wait for a win over the
Swedes thanks to a 22nd-minute own goal by Daniel Majstorovic.
Euro 2008 runners-up Germany inflicted a 3-0 defeat on 2010
World Cup runners-up Netherlands with Thomas Mueller, Miroslav
Klose and Mesut Ozil getting the goals in a ruthless attacking
display against their neighbours.
Euro 2004 winners Greece slumped to a 3-1 defeat in Austria
against Romania, who have not qualified for next year's finals
but who nevertheless ended their opponents' 17-match unbeaten
run, while Italy lost 1-0 to Uruguay.
There were boos in Paris as former world and European
champions France laboured to a 0-0 draw with Belgium, who will
not be appearing at the continental showpiece, even though the
result extended the hosts' unbeaten run to 17 games.
