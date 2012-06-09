* Danes upset wasteful Dutch in 1-0 win
* Krohn-Delhi strike enough to claim points
* Four stewards attacked by Russia fans
* Ukraine human rights record under scrutiny
By Martyn Herman
GDANSK, Poland, June 9 Denmark provided the
first upset of Euro 2012 when they beat Netherlands 1-0 in
Kharkiv on Saturday in the opening game of Group B to leave the
Dutch in a perilous position.
With Germany and Portugal, who meet later in Lviv,
completing what is regarded as the toughest group at the finals,
Netherlands have little margin for error after Michael
Krohn-Delhi's goal earned the Danes victory.
Dutch 18-year-old Jetro Willems became the youngest player
ever to take the field at a European Championship but it was to
be a losing debut as Denmark sealed a first win in open play
over Netherlands since 1967.
It will revive memories of their unlikely triumph at the
finals in 1992 when they arrived as rank outsiders but went on
to lift the trophy in Sweden.
It also serves as a warning to the rest of the so-called
favourites and backs up Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's
claim that the "best don't always" win as he prepared for his
side's opening match against holders Spain on Sunday.
The second day of the tournament switched across the border
from Poland to co-hosts Ukraine and, while there was again much
to admire on the field of play, there were slight concerns off
it with the first reports of crowd trouble.
Security organisers confirmed that four stewards had needed
hospital treatment after being attacked by Russian fans in the
stadium after the Russia-Czech Republic match on Friday.
"Such things can occur over the next 22 days. If it gets
hot, drinks will be consumed and such things can happen. It's a
normal situation," said Marcin Herra, head of the Polish company
in charge of coordinating the finals told local television.
DUTCH NIGHTMARE
There was dismay for Greece central defender Avraam
Papadopoulos who will miss the rest of the tournament after
suffering a knee injury in their 1-1 draw in the tournament's
opening game against Poland in Warsaw on Friday.
While most of the stadiums at the championship are sleek,
modern edifices, Kharkiv's Metalist is something of an oddity,
with the blue metal supports that circle the ground making it
appear like an enormous multi-legged insect.
It will host all three Dutch group matches but their opener
was the stuff of nightmares.
Netherlands, winners of 23 of their previous 25 competitive
matches, had their orange-clad legions of fans providing a
familiar reassuring backdrop in the industrial city that once
supplied the Soviet military but they lacked firepower as
Denmark protected their early lead.
Krohn-Dehli needed no second invitation to surge into the
Dutch area and blast a shot through the legs of keeper Maarten
Stekelenburg after 24 minutes and, try as they might, the World
Cup runners-up could find a telling reply.
The closest they came was Arjen Robben's shot which hit the
woodwork before the break.
Netherlands return to the stadium next Wednesday to take on
Germany when defeat could leave their hopes of progressing to
the quarter-finals in tatters.
"Now it is clear we have to beat Germany," said Netherlands
coach Bert van Marwijk. "We showed that we can play good
football and create chances, while we proved in the past that we
can beat Germany."
HUMAN RIGHTS
Despite Ukraine joining the party, the controversy over its
human rights record refused to go away.
Officials of Denmark and Netherlands met victims of alleged
police torture in Kharkiv where opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko is jailed.
Sports ministers held three hours of talks on police
brutality, homophobia and the need for an independent judiciary
in the eastern city before the Group B match.
Ukraine is hoping that hosting the finals will boost its
chances of joining the 27-state European Union.
Government officials are already reeling from bad publicity
over Tymoshenko's case and allegations of racism in the build-up
to the tournament, the biggest sporting event in eastern Europe
since the collapse of communism.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Additional reporting by Tim
Heritage; Editing by Ken Ferris)