* France beat Ukraine 2-0 after 55-minute suspension
* England fight back from 2-1 down to beat Sweden 3-2
* UEFA probes banana throwing reports
* Poland expels two Russian fans after fighting
KIEV, June 15 France brushed aside co-hosts
Ukraine 2-0 in a Group D game suspended for 55 minutes by a
violent thunderstorm and England fought back to beat Sweden 3-2
after more enthralling action at Euro 2012 on Friday.
Sweden became only the second team after Ireland to be
eliminated before the final round of games, a testament to a
tournament that is fast becoming a minor classic and has already
eclipsed the often dull 2010 World Cup.
France proved far too quick for Ukraine and superb second-
half goals from Jeremy Menez and Yohan Cabaye made Laurent
Blanc's side l o ok like real contenders for the title as they lit
up the Donbass Arena in Donetsk much like the lightning flashes
had done at the start of the match.
England striker Andy Carroll powered home a superb header to
give his side a 1-0 halftime lead before two defensive blunders,
one an own goal, put Sweden 2-1 up.
Substitute Theo Walcott then took over, firing in a swerving
shot from 20 metres before jinking to the goal-line and crossing
from the right for Danny Welbeck to score with a clever backheel
flick.
The win means England need only a point against Ukraine to
qualify for the quarter-finals and France will also be
guaranteed a place in the last eight if they draw with Sweden.
The Donetsk game may have surprised many with its quality
given the conditions but the defeat stunned the Ukrainian fans
who had been boosted by the opening win over Sweden and will now
fret about their progress.
Apart from the continually excellent football through the
last fortnight, a near torrent of bad news has hit the biggest
multi-city sporting event ever held in Eastern Europe.
The disturbing underbelly of the tournament, being co-hosted
with Poland, was again in focus with European soccer's governing
body UEFA continuing its almost daily ritual of opening
investigations and fining nations for crowd problems.
It is looking into reports of banana throwing at Thursday's
1-1 draw between Croatia and Italy, who started with black
striker Mario Balotelli, in the latest grim update.
RUSSIANS EXPELLED
As well as probing the banana story, which the Italy camp
said they knew nothing about, UEFA fined Croatia $31,500 for the
throwing of fireworks and missiles and a pitch invasion by a
supporter during their opening win over Ireland.
Croatia also incurred the wrath of Italy, who officially
complained to UEFA over their national anthem being booed during
Thursday's match as well as in the first group game against
Spain.
Italian media, used to match-fixing back home, has become
obsessed with fears that Croatia and Spain will contrive a 2-2
draw in their last match to knock Cesare Prandelli's team out
whatever they do against Ireland on Monday.
Coach Prandelli rejected any notion of a fix.
"Spain will go on the field to win like they have always
done in recent years," he said.
"After all their great football, the great spectacle, the
fact everyone wants to copy their team, we think they'd think
about conspiracies? Impossible."
Monday's Spain game will thus be closely watched and so will
the underpants of all players at the tournament after UEFA
opened a disciplinary case against Denmark's Niklas Bendtner for
revealing a betting firm's logo during Wednesday's loss to
Portugal.
UEFA has strict rules against ambush marketing with sponsors
paying millions to be associated with the European Championship.
Negative headlines have at times dominated the three-week
tournament which ends on July 1, the street fights between
Poland and Russia fans on Tuesday being the starkest reminder
that all is not well.
Poland expelled two Russians on Friday after they pleaded
guilty to fighting and invading the pitch during their country's
Euro 2012 match against Poland in Warsaw which ended in a 1-1
draw.
Tensions from communist times have rumbled beneath the
surface and Poland's public broadcaster apologised on Friday for
showing the Soviet flag on one of its newscasts giving the
result of the match with Russia.
