PARIS, April 25 France will play the first match of the 2016 European Championship on June 10 at the Stade de France in Paris and the final will take place in the same stadium a month later, organisers said on Friday.

Twenty-four teams will compete in the tournament, up from 16 previously, and the qualifying campaign starts in September.

France, as the hosts, are guaranteed a spot in the tournament and will play a series of friendly matches against the teams in qualifying Group I.

Euro 2016 matches will take place in 10 cities around France, each of which will host at least four games including a knockout one.

