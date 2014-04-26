April 25 Thirteen countries have dropped out of the race to host matches Euro 2020 while 19 have said they are in the race, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Saturday.

UEFA added that England and Germany were the only countries who had bid to stage the semi-finals and final.

The tournament will be held in 13 countries around the continent. Twelve of those will each stage three group matches plus a match from either the round of 16 or knockout stage while the 13th will stage the two semi-finals plus final.

UEFA said that the 19 countries who had sent dossiers by Friday's final deadline were: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, England, Macedonia, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden and Wales. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)