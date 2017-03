Dec 5 Ahead of the Dec. 12 draw for next year's European Championship soccer finals in France, Reuters is moving a preview package comprising an overall preview and factboxes on the 24 teams. The overall preview and factboxes for pots one and two were published at 0200 GMT on Friday and the factboxes for pots three and four will move from 0200 on Saturday. Pot 1: Spain (holders), Germany, England, Portugal, Belgium (plus hosts France). Pot 2: Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine. Pot 3: Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary. Pot 4: Turkey, Ireland, Iceland, Wales, Albania, Northern Ireland. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips)