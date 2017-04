PARIS Dec 12 Defending champions Spain, bidding for their third successive European title, were drawn on Saturday in the same group as Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia for next year's Euro 2016 finals.

Hosts France will open the championship on June 10 against Romania in Paris. The other teams in their group are Albania and Switzerland.

World champions Germany were grouped with Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C. Germany meet Ukraine in their opener in Lille on June 12.

England face neighbours Wales in Group B along with Russia and Slovakia. England meet Wales in their opening match in Lens on June 16.

The 24-team competition ends with the final in Paris on July 10.

