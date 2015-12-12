(Corrects England's and Iceland's first opponents)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Dec 12 Spain will begin their bid for an unprecedented third successive European Championship title against Czech Republic after the draw for the 2016 finals was made at the Palais des Congress on Saturday.

World champions Germany are to meet Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C.

Spain, who were also drawn in the same section as Croatia and Turkey, open up against Group D opponents Czech Republic in Toulouse on June 13.

Hosts France, who won the eight-team Euros on home soil in 1984, will launch the championship against Group A rivals Romania in Paris on June 10.

The two teams drew 0-0 at Euro 2008 before being drawn together in the next two qualifying tournaments, for the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

The other sides in Group A are Albania, taking part in their first major tournament finals, and Switzerland.

Germany, who have won the title three times with their last triumph coming in 1996, open up against Ukraine in Lille on June 12.

England will play neighbours Wales, who are taking part in their first major tournament finals since the 1958 World Cup, in Group B.

It will be the 102nd meeting between England and Wales since they first clashed in 1879.

Roy Hodgson's England start against Russia in Marseille on June 11. Slovakia complete the group.

Belgium, currently the best team in the world according to the FIFA rankings, are in a tough Group E along with Italy, Sweden and Ireland.

Iceland, like Albania playing in their first major tournament finals, face Portugal, Austria and Hungary in Group F.

Iceland begin their campaign against Portugal in St Etienne on June 14.

The 24-team competition sees 16 teams advance from the group stage, the top two in each section and the best four third-placed sides, with the final in Paris on July 10.

The expanded finals will be staged in 10 cities across France. (Writing by Mike Collett in London; Editing by Tony Jimenez)