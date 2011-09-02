* Greece beat Israel 1-0 in Tel Aviv

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 2 Greece and Croatia set up a head-to-head battle to qualify from Group F for the Euro 2012 finals when they won away on Friday.

Greece, the 2004 European champions, beat Israel 1-0 in Tel Aviv in the first of the 23 qualifiers to be played around the continent as the preliminary tournament for the finals in Poland and Ukraine resumed after the summer break.

Their narrow victory dented Israel's hopes of qualifying for the finals for the first time.

Croatia also secured three points with a 3-1 win in Malta, leaving Greece top of the group on 17 points, followed by Croatia on 16 and Israel, who have played a match more, on 13.

The crucial match looks like being the one between Greece and Croatia in Piraeus on Oct.7.

Sotiris Ninis scored the only goal in Tel Aviv after an hour to give the Greeks their fifth win in their seven matches.

Croatia, as expected, inflicted a seventh successive defeat in the group on Malta with goals from Ognjen Vukojevic, Milan Badelj and Dejan Lovren.

Russia kept the pressure on Slovakia and Ireland, the other front-runners in Group B, with a 1-0 win over Macedonia in Moscow with Igor Semshov scoring what proved to be the winner four minutes before halftime.

Lowly Macedonia suffered more woe after the final whistle when Goran Pandev was sent off meaning he will miss Tuesday's match against Andorra, who lost 3-0 at home to Armenia.

Ireland and Slovakia, who started the day on 13 points like Russia, were meeting in Dublin in an 1845 GMT kick off.

Belgium, eyeing a runners-up place in Group A behind virtually-assured group winners Germany, suffered a blow to their chances of qualifying when they conceded an 86th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Azerbaijan.

Belgium led through a 55th minute Timmy Simons penalty after Eden Hazard was fouled but the dropped points opened the way for Turkey to leapfrog them into second place after a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 win over visiting Kazakhstan.

Arda Turan scored in the seventh minute of added time to secure the points after Burak Yilmaz put the Turks ahead in the first half before Ulan Konysbayev equalised early in the second.

In Helsinki, Finland striker Mikael Forssell, without a club since leaving Hanover 96 at the end of last season, showcased his enduring talent by scoring a penalty and creating another goal as his side beat Moldova 4-1 in a Group E match.

Kasper Hamalainen scored twice as the Finns won easily although they have no chance of qualifying for the finals. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)