* Montenegro draw puts England through to finals
* Five automatic places up for grabs next week
(Adds quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 7 England booked a
place at the Euro 2012 finals on Friday while former champions
France are among several teams who face nail-biting matches next
week to determine their fate.
Seven of the 16 teams for the tournament, are now known
including co-hosts Poland and Ukraine, with five automatic
berths are up for grabs in Tuesday's final round of games.
Fabio Capello's Group G leaders England were the only side
to book a spot on Friday with a 2-2 draw in Montenegro although
Russia are virtually there after snatching a 1-0 win in
Slovakia.
The Russians need only a point against rank outsiders
Andorra on Tuesday to win Group B.
Three groups will go down to the wire with France hosting
Bosnia next week in a winner-takes-all match in Paris after both
won their penultimate Group D games, while Portugal and Denmark
will meet in similar circumstances in Group H.
The battle for supremacy in Group F will also be determined
on Tuesday after Greece beat Croatia 2-0 to leapfrog their
rivals into top spot.
The fifth remaining automatic berth will go to the best
runner-up with the other second-placed teams entering a
two-legged playoff for the tournament's remaining four spots.
England had gone to Montenegro needing just a point to
qualify and were cruising when they went 2-0 up after just over
half an hour thanks to goals from Ashley Young and Darren Bent.
The hosts pulled one back on the stroke of halftime through
Elsad Zverotic before England striker Wayne Rooney was shown a
straight red card after 74 minutes and Montenegro made the most
of the advantage with a last-minute goal from Andrija Delibasic.
The draw secured second spot in the group for Montenegro and
a place in the playoffs, triggering wild celebrations on the
Podgorica pitch.
For England, festivities were tempered somewhat by Rooney's
moment of madness, when he kicked out at Miodrag Dzudovic, which
will earn the country's most dangerous attacking player a
minimum one-match ban at the start of next year's finals.
"It surprised me because just in front of me he kicked the
opponent, I think the red card is OK," Capello told Sky Sports.
"For the next game he will be suspended so we will try to find
new solutions."
NINE WINS
England, who failed to qualify for the 2008 edition of the
European Championship, completed their campaign unbeaten with 18
points from eight games.
Montenegro have 12, having played one game fewer, and cannot
be caught by third-placed Switzerland whose hopes ended with a
2-0 defeat in Wales.
Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Italy had already qualified
for next year's tournament and all added points to their tallies
on Friday.
The Germans made it nine wins out of nine, beating Turkey
3-1 away in Group A.
That result meant their opponents dropped to third place,
one point below Belgium who thrashed Kazakhstan 4-1 but who
must now visit the Germans on Tuesday in their final game while
Turkey host lowly Azerbaijan.
"Our aim is to win 10 games out of 10. The aim was to win,
not to give Turkey a present," Germany coach Joachim Loew told
reporters.
World and European champions Spain struck early to take all
the points in Prague with a 2-0 win over Czech Republic, denting
their hosts' chances of taking the runners-up spot in Group I.
The Czechs stayed second with 10 points although Scotland,
two points behind, should overtake them when they visit
Liechtenstein on Saturday. The Scots then travel to Spain on
Tuesday with the Czechs away to Lithuania.
Netherlands secured top spot in Group E when a Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar goal shortly before halftime gave them a 1-0 win over
Moldova, while Sweden made sure of second place in that group
with a 2-1 victory over Finland.
Group C winners Italy took a first-minute lead with a
Claudio Marchisio goal in Belgrade before Serbia fought back
through Branislav Ivanovic's 26th minute effort to snatch a 1-1
draw that kept alive the hosts' hopes of a playoff berth.
The match passed off peacefully after Serbia lost the
reverse fixture in Genoa by a 3-0 walkover due to crowd trouble
and the result left Vladimir Petrovic's side needing to beat
Slovenia away in their last game to finish second.
Just a point separates leaders France and Bosnia in Group D
after the former beat Albania 3-0 and the latter thumped
Luxembourg 5-0 to set up a mouthwatering shootout between the
top two next week.
Travel plans are also not certain for the teams in Group H
after Denmark crushed Cyprus 4-1 and Portugal beat Iceland 5-3.
That left the Danes and Portuguese level at the top on 16
points with the two meeting in their final match in Copenhagen
on Tuesday.
(Editing by Brian Homewood and Ken Ferris; To query or comment
on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)