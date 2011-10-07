MANCHESTER, England Oct 7 England booked their place at Euro 2012 on Friday while former champions France are among the teams who face nail-biting matches next week to determine their fate.

Seven of the 16 teams for next year's tournament are now known, including co-hosts Poland and Ukraine, while five of the automatic berths will be up for grabs in Tuesday's final round of games.

Fabio Capello's Group G leaders were the only team to make certain of their spot on Friday with a 2-2 draw in Montenegro although Russia are virtually there after snatching a 1-0 win in Slovakia.

The Russians need only a point against rank outsiders Andorra on Tuesday to win Group B.

Three groups will go down to the wire with France hosting Bosnia next week in a winner-takes-all match in Paris after both won their penultimate Group D games, while Portugal and Denmark will meet in similar circumstances in Group H.

The battle for supremacy in Group F will also be determined on Tuesday after Greece beat Croatia 2-0 to leapfrog their rivals into top spot.

The fifth remaining automatic berth will go to the best runner-up with the other second-placed teams entering a two-legged playoff for the tournament's other four spots.

England had gone to Montenegro needing just a point to qualify and were cruising when they went 2-0 up after just over half an hour thanks to goals from Ashley Young and Darren Bent.

The hosts pulled one back on the stroke of halftime through Elsad Zverotic before England striker Wayne Rooney was shown a straight red card on 74 minutes and Montenegro made the most of the advantage with a last-minute goal from Andrija Delibasic.

The draw secured second spot in the group for Montenegro and a place in the playoffs, triggering wild celebrations on the Podgorica pitch.

NINE WINS

England, who failed to qualify for the 2008 edition, completed their campaign unbeaten with 18 points from eight games.

Montenegro have 12, having played one game fewer, and cannot be caught by third-placed Switzerland whose hopes ended with a 2-0 defeat in Wales.

Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Italy had already qualified for next year's tournament and all added points to their tallies on Friday.

The Germans made it nine wins out of nine, beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A.

That result meant their opponents dropped to third place, one point below Belgium who thrashed Kazakhstan 4-1 but must now visit the Germans on Tuesday in their final game while Turkey host lowly Azerbaijan.

World and European champions Spain struck early to take all the points in Prague with a 2-0 win over Czech Republic, denting their hosts' chances of taking the runners-up spot in Group I.

The Czechs stayed second with 10 points although Scotland, two points behind, should overtake them when they visit Liechtenstein on Saturday. The Scots then visit Spain on Tuesday with the Czechs away to Lithuania.

Netherlands secured top spot in Group E when a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar goal shortly before halftime gave them a 1-0 win over Moldova, while Sweden made sure of second place in that group with a 2-1 victory over Finland.

Group C winners Italy took a first-minute lead with a Claudio Marchisio goal in Belgrade before Serbia fought back through Branislav Ivanovic's 26th minute effort to snatch a 1-1 draw that kept alive the hosts' hopes of a playoff berth.

Just a point separates leaders France and Bosnia in Group D after the former beat Albania 3-0 and latter thumped Luxembourg 5-0 to set up a mouthwatering shootout between the top two next week.

Travel plans are also not certain for the teams in Group H after Denmark crushed Cyprus 4-1 and Portugal beat Iceland 5-3.

That left Denmark and Portugal level at the top on 16 points with the two meeting in their final match in Copenhagen on Tuesday.