By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Oct 7 England booked their
place at Euro 2012 on Friday while former champions France are
among the teams who face nail-biting matches next week to
determine their fate.
Seven of the 16 teams for next year's tournament are now
known, including co-hosts Poland and Ukraine, while five of the
automatic berths will be up for grabs in Tuesday's final round
of games.
Fabio Capello's Group G leaders were the only team to make
certain of their spot on Friday with a 2-2 draw in Montenegro
although Russia are virtually there after snatching a 1-0 win in
Slovakia.
The Russians need only a point against rank outsiders
Andorra on Tuesday to win Group B.
Three groups will go down to the wire with France hosting
Bosnia next week in a winner-takes-all match in Paris after both
won their penultimate Group D games, while Portugal and Denmark
will meet in similar circumstances in Group H.
The battle for supremacy in Group F will also be determined
on Tuesday after Greece beat Croatia 2-0 to leapfrog their
rivals into top spot.
The fifth remaining automatic berth will go to the best
runner-up with the other second-placed teams entering a
two-legged playoff for the tournament's other four spots.
England had gone to Montenegro needing just a point to
qualify and were cruising when they went 2-0 up after just over
half an hour thanks to goals from Ashley Young and Darren Bent.
The hosts pulled one back on the stroke of halftime through
Elsad Zverotic before England striker Wayne Rooney was shown a
straight red card on 74 minutes and Montenegro made the most of
the advantage with a last-minute goal from Andrija Delibasic.
The draw secured second spot in the group for Montenegro and
a place in the playoffs, triggering wild celebrations on the
Podgorica pitch.
NINE WINS
England, who failed to qualify for the 2008 edition,
completed their campaign unbeaten with 18 points from eight
games.
Montenegro have 12, having played one game fewer, and cannot
be caught by third-placed Switzerland whose hopes ended with a
2-0 defeat in Wales.
Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Italy had already qualified
for next year's tournament and all added points to their tallies
on Friday.
The Germans made it nine wins out of nine, beating Turkey
3-1 in Group A.
That result meant their opponents dropped to third place,
one point below Belgium who thrashed Kazakhstan 4-1 but must now
visit the Germans on Tuesday in their final game while Turkey
host lowly Azerbaijan.
World and European champions Spain struck early to take all
the points in Prague with a 2-0 win over Czech Republic, denting
their hosts' chances of taking the runners-up spot in Group I.
The Czechs stayed second with 10 points although Scotland,
two points behind, should overtake them when they visit
Liechtenstein on Saturday. The Scots then visit Spain on Tuesday
with the Czechs away to Lithuania.
Netherlands secured top spot in Group E when a Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar goal shortly before halftime gave them a 1-0 win over
Moldova, while Sweden made sure of second place in that group
with a 2-1 victory over Finland.
Group C winners Italy took a first-minute lead with a
Claudio Marchisio goal in Belgrade before Serbia fought back
through Branislav Ivanovic's 26th minute effort to snatch a 1-1
draw that kept alive the hosts' hopes of a playoff berth.
Just a point separates leaders France and Bosnia in Group D
after the former beat Albania 3-0 and latter thumped Luxembourg
5-0 to set up a mouthwatering shootout between the top two next
week.
Travel plans are also not certain for the teams in Group H
after Denmark crushed Cyprus 4-1 and Portugal beat Iceland 5-3.
That left Denmark and Portugal level at the top on 16 points
with the two meeting in their final match in Copenhagen on
Tuesday.
