* Russia thump Czechs 4-1 with thrilling display
* Poland held by Greece in lively opening game
* Racism, boycotts still a concern for co-hosts
(updates after Russia v Czech Republic)
By Timothy Heritage
KIEV, June 8 Euro 2012 got off to an
incident-packed start on Friday with Group A favourites Russia
thrashing the Czech Republic 4-1 while Greece spoiled the party
for co-hosts Poland in a drawn opening match as both teams
finished with 10 men.
Russia captain Andrei Arshavin turned in an inspired
performance as his side put on a breathless display of
counter-attacking football in Wroclaw that blew the Czechs away.
The Russians will next face Poland who got the perfect start
against Euro 2004 champions Greece when talismanic striker
Robert Lewandowski scored early but the Greeks fought back and
even missed a penalty in a lively encounter.
The start of the action on the pitch helped draw attention
away from fears over racism at the event, which Poland is
jointly staging with Ukraine and is the biggest of its kind in
eastern Europe since the collapse of communism.
The tournament was officially opened with a colourful
ceremony in Warsaw's National Stadium featuring dancers in the
traditional costumes of the two host countries before Poland and
Greece served up an entertaining game.
It could have been worse for the home side but for
substitute goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, who saved a penalty with
his first touch 20 minutes from time.
Poland's first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had been
dismissed moments before for a foul on Dimitris Salpingidis in
the penalty area but Greece captain Giorgos Karagounis's weak
spot kick was parried to safety by Tyton with his first touch.
The vociferous home support among the 56,000 crowd did their
best to spur their heroes to victory but Greece, who were
reduced to 10 men before the break, held firm to earn a point.
Poland had looked to be heading for victory when Lewandowski
nodded them deservedly in front in the 17th minute and Greece
defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was harshly dismissed just
before halftime for a second yellow card.
But Salpingidis levelled for the Greeks six minutes after
halftime before Tyton became the first substitute keeper to save
a penalty at a European Championship.
"The opening game in such a big tournament often ends with a
draw but all is not lost," said Poland coach Franciszek Smuda.
"We will play at least two more matches at Euro 2012 and we
must win both of them," he added.
RACISM CONCERNS
In the second game Russia opened a 2-0 lead with goals by
Alan Dzagoyev after 15 minutes and Roman Shirokov in the 24th
before Vaclav Pilar struck for the Czechs in the second half.
Dzagoyev added his second in the 79th and substitute Roman
Pavlyuchenko lashed in a fourth eight minutes from time.
Co-hosts Poland and Ukraine hope the event will show the
world how far they have come since the Berlin Wall fell in 1989
and the Soviet Union collapsed two years later, while Ukraine
wants the finals to help it integrate with the West.
However, both countries are embroiled in a row over
xenophobia and Ukraine faces a boycott over its treatment of
opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, who was jailed in a case
which the West says is politically motivated.
A spokeswoman for the Dutch team said players had heard
racist chants from the crowd this week during a training session
in a stadium used by Polish club side Wisla Krakow.
"Some players did hear some monkey noises. That is why they
moved to the other side of the pitch," the spokeswoman said,
although coach Bert van Marwijk, Dutch officials and many
journalists at the training session heard no racist abuse.
Dutch football authorities did not lodge a formal complaint
but UEFA, soccer's European governing body, released a statement
saying it had a "zero-tolerance policy" on racism and referees
had been told to stop matches if there was any racist behaviour.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk dined on Thursday at the
home of the country's first black parliamentarian, John Godson,
to try to ease worries about racism.
Ukraine has also tried to dismiss such concerns, which were
fuelled by a BBC documentary that showed racist violence in a
Ukrainian soccer stadium.
NO RACISM
"There is no racism in Ukraine," the government press office
quoted Prime Minister Mykola Azarov as saying. "Ukraine is an
extremely tolerant and democratic country."
Ukraine also faces an unofficial boycott over the treatment
of Tymoshenko, a former prime minister sentenced to seven years
in prison last October for abuse of office.
She is serving her sentence in the city of Kharkiv, where
she said in April she was physically manhandled by prison guards
and is now being treated for chronic back problems in the same
city. Prison authorities deny she was assaulted.
Britain said on Thursday government ministers would not
attend group matches in Ukraine because of human rights
concerns, and Germany and France are among other countries to
have announced similar moves over their teams' appearances.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said he
had no plans to attend, but Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh
Voloshyn said Ukraine would not be influenced by the boycott.
The controversy has done little to dampen enthusiasm among
Polish and Ukrainian fans and there was a festive atmosphere in
both countries.
Matches in Ukraine start on Saturday when Netherlands play
Denmark and Germany face Portugal in a tough Group B.
(Addiitional reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ken Ferris
and Mitch Phillips)