By Martyn Herman
GDANSK, Poland, June 9 The feared Dutch
strikeforce malfunctioned as Euro 2012 crossed into Ukraine on
Saturday but Germany proved as reliable as ever when they opened
their tournament with a 1-0 win over Portugal.
World Cup runners-up Netherlands had 28 goal attempts in the
eastern city of Kharkiv's spider-like Metalist stadium but
failed to convert any of them in a 1-0 loss to Denmark that
leaves them in serious peril in a treacherous Group B.
Michael Krohn-Delhi's opportunist goal after 24 minutes
earned the Danes victory while later in Lviv, Mario Gomez's
header was enough for Germany to join the Danes on three points.
Just like the eventful opening day, matchday two of the
tournament produced plenty of eye-catching football and a record
with Dutch 18-year-old Jetro Willems becoming the youngest
player ever to take the field at a European Championship.
It proved the only highlight for Netherlands who dare not
lose to Germany when they meet next week in Kharkiv.
"I'm standing here a little bit speechless, because these
three points were very important," Dutch midfielder Mark van
Bommel said.
"It's not over, though. There are two more matches to come.
We played very well, but we didn't win. I prefer to play badly
and win 1-0."
Bayern Munich's Gomez, guilty of several bad misses in the
Champions League final against Chelsea, guided home a
72nd-minute header to settle a cagey clash with Portugal for
whom Ronaldo failed to produce the form he displays for Real
Madrid.
RUSSIAN HOOLIGANS
German fans were warned about throwing objects, apparently
scrunched up paper, on the pitch in the first half, although
more worrying for tournament organisers were reports of four
stewards taken to hospital after a clash with Russian hooligans
the previous night after the Russia v Czech Republic match.
"Such things can occur over the next 22 days. If it gets
hot, drinks will be consumed and such things can happen. It's a
normal situation," said Marcin Herra, head of the Polish company
in charge of coordinating the finals told local television.
Co-hosts Ukraine's long-awaited big day was also tempered by
ongoing off-field politics as the controversy over its human
rights record refused to go away.
Officials of Denmark and Netherlands met victims of alleged
police torture in Kharkiv where opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko is jailed.
Sports ministers held three hours of talks on police
brutality, homophobia and the need for an independent judiciary
in the eastern city before the Group B match.
Government officials are already reeling from bad publicity
over Tymoshenko's case and allegations of racism in the build-up
to the tournament, the biggest sporting event in eastern Europe
since the collapse of communism.
On the pitch, Denmark's gritty win revived memories of their
unlikely triumph at the finals in 1992 when they arrived as rank
outsiders but went on to lift the trophy in Sweden.
It also served as a warning to the rest of the so-called
favourites and backed up Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's
claim that the "best don't always" win as he prepared for his
side's opening match against holders Spain on Sunday.
FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE
"I'm happy and proud. I think it was a fantastic
performance; we dared to play football against this Dutch team,"
Denmark coach Morten Olsen told reporters inside the stadium
which, circled by blue metal girders, resembles a huge insect.
Netherlands had won 23 of their previous 25 competitive
matches but chose the worst possible time to falter.
By contrast, Germany were iron-willed, gradually grinding
down a Portuguese side who came close to breaking the deadlock
when Pepe curled a shot against the woodwork in the first half.
Gomez headed in the winner after a deflected cross from Sami
Khedira found him lurking unmarked.
"I had a good feeling from the start here and I wanted to
give something back for the trust the coach put on me," he said.
Portugal, tournament hosts in 2004 when they also lost their
first game before reaching the final, can take some heart from a
performance that probably deserved a point.
It almost arrived late on when substitute Silvestre Varela
was denied by Germany keeper Manuel Neuer.
Sunday's action comes from Group C with world champions
Spain beginning the defence of their European title against
Italy in Gdansk while Croatia meet Ireland in Poznan.
