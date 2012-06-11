* France held to 1-1 draw by England
* Ukraine human rights record under scrutiny
* Poland braced for march by Russian fans
* Ukraine play Sweden
By Brian Homewood
POZNAN, June 11 England held a dominant France
team to a 1-1 draw in an absorbing Euro 2012 Group D match
between the old rivals against a backdrop of empty seats and a
political snub for co-hosts Ukraine on Monday.
The French looked far more dangerous, creating 19 chances to
a paltry three by England, but had to come from behind after
Samir Nasri struck just before halftime to cancel out Joleon
Lescott's header.
There were a number of gaps in the crowd in Donetsk, but
that was not the only embarrassment for Ukraine, whose
stuttering preparations for the tournament had UEFA's nerves on
edge.
Sweden, sharply critical of the prosecution and jailing of
former Ukraine prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, said it was not
sending any government ministers to their team's Group D match
against the hosts at Kiev's Olympic stadium (1845 GMT).
England and France, Sweden's European Union allies, also
played without any government officials present in a snub to
President Viktor Yanukovich. All three countries were
represented by ambassadors.
England, playing their first competitive match under manager
Roy Hodgson, made the breakthrough after 30 minutes when Lescott
scored his first goal for his country, powerfully heading home a
whipped Steven Gerrard free kick.
The lead only lasted nine minutes, however, when Lescott's
Manchester City team mate Nasri fired France's equaliser past
another club colleague in England goalkeeper Joe Hart.
"We would have been delighted with a win," said England
captain Gerrard. "France showed they have fantastic players, but
we are satisfied with the performance. it. We now need four
points from our next two games."
RUSSIAN MARCH
In neighbouring Poland, the other tournament co-hosts,
authorities were on the alert for Tuesday's Group A match in
Warsaw between co-hosts Poland and Russia.
About 5,000 Russian fans plan to march to the stadium and
their representatives told Warsaw officials they wanted only to
celebrate "the festival of football", the director of Warsaw's
security and crisis unit said.
"I've asked them for peaceful behaviour, not to provoke
anyone in the streets," Ewa Gawor told a news conference. "We
want this festival to be peaceful. We have had such assurances,
nevertheless we will be watchful."
European soccer's governing body UEFA has told Warsaw to
expect about 20,000 Russian fans in the city, spread across the
stadium and the fan zone.
The Russian FA has since appealed to its fans to behave.
The two neighbours have always had complicated relations
strained by historical animosity and the Soviet domination after
World War II.
A plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 others
in Russia two years ago first brought the nations together, only
to push them apart due to disputes over who was responsible.
Beyond isolated incidents involving rival supporters, the
tournament has been mainly calm off the pitch.
Poland's interior minister said that out of 905,000 fans
attending games at stadiums or in the fan zones, only 72 were
arrested, including 41 local fans and 10 Russians.
Polish organisers were forced to defend the state of the
pitch in Gdansk where reigning European champions Spain were
held 1-1 by a surprisingly lively Italy on Sunday.
Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque and midfielder Andres
Iniesta said the pitch was too dry, a complaint rejected as
"nonsense" by Polish FA chief Grzegorz Lato.
He said the pitch could only have been watered with the
agreement of both teams but Italy rejected the suggestion.
"They know that the pitch being slower - because on a
watered pitch the ball slides a lot and will move a lot faster -
is the better tactical option for Italy," Lato said.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)