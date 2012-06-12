* Russian and Polish fans clash before match
* Riot police fire tear gas, rubber bullets
* Hooligans respond with hail of missiles
* Czechs beat Greece 2-1 in Wroclaw
By Martyn Herman
GDANSK, Poland, June 12 Violent clashes between
Russian and Polish fans forced riot police to fire tear gas and
rubber bullets before the two teams were due to play in Warsaw
on Tuesday in the first major flashpoint at Euro 2012.
Police stepped in to stop a march by thousands of Russian
supporters after bloody fighting on the bridge across the
Vistula river leading to the stadium and were pelted with
missiles including rocks, flares and bottles.
The match always promised to be a highly-charged affair
given centuries of war between the two countries and the Soviet
domination of Poland after World War two, with 20,00 Russian
fans expected in the Polish capital for the Group A match.
Three hundred km away in the Polish city of Wroclaw the
action continued on the pitch with Greece sliding towards the
exit door after a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic.
The Czechs, who were beaten 4-1 by Russia in their opening
match, made a dream start with Petr Jiracek and Vaclav Pilar
scoring within six minutes before Fanis Gekas capitalised on a
mistake by Czech keeper Petr Cech to pull one back.
With one point from two games, Euro 2004 winners Greece will
now have to beat a powerful-looking Russia side in their final
match if they are to remain in the tournament.
Poles draped in the national red and white colours were
flooding on to the streets and bars of the country's towns and
cities in readiness for the day's second match but it was in
danger of being overshadowed by events off the pitch.
SPORADIC FIGHTING
Russian fans had been allowed by the Polish authorities to
march to the National stadium to watch their team take on the
co-hosts in a fixture weighed down with historical significance
given the complicated relationship between the two neighbours.
Russian fan leaders had promised the march would be peaceful
and was organised to celebrate "the festival of football" but
once it reached the Poniatowskigo bridge sporadic fighting broke
out with the police struggling to contain the trouble.
The violence escalated among the groups of young men, some
wearing masks or covering their faces with scarves, and riot
police were seen dragging suporters away. Reuters witnesses saw
one man hit on the head by an iron bar thrown through the air.
Some Poles displayed a banner saying: 'Polish president
murdered in Russia', referring to a plane crash two years ago
near Smolensk in western Russia that killed Poland's president
Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
Earlier, Poland's president Donald Tusk had urged supporters
to behave themselves before and after the match.
"We need to show that Poland is a hospitable place for all
tourists and fans, with no exceptions," he told a news
conference.
On the pitch, Russia will be virtually assured of a
quarter-final berth if they beat Poland in their second group
game.
In the early match ,the Czechs, so disappointing last
Friday, responded with a dynamic opening burst that left Greece,
like their economy, staggering although in the end they were
hanging on desperately against the spirited Greeks.
Jiracek rifled in the opening goal before Pilar bundled in
the second to send the Czech fans, who vastly outnumbered their
Greek counterparts, into delirium but Greece had no luck.
OFF-FIELD ISSUES
A Giorgos Fotakis goal was disallowed late in the first half
and they also lost injured goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias who limped
off to be replaced by Michalis Sifakis.
Chelsea keeper Cech offered Greece hope when he let an
innocuous-looking ball slip through his hands to the feet of
substitute Gekas who swept the ball into an empty net.
But while the football has been very entertaining, off-field
issues have continued to dog the co-hosts.
UEFA said on Tuesday it was to investigate alleged racist
chanting during Spain v Italy and Russia v Czech Republic games.
Earlier on Tuesday, co-hosts Ukraine shrugged off a match
boycott by a number of European politicians in protest at the
country's jailing of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
An allegation by Tymoshenko that prison guards had beaten
her in April - denied by the authorities - prompted further
outrage in the West and many European leaders have said they
would not attend the championship games in Ukraine.
However, Borys Kolesnikov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister
in charge of the tournament, said the absence of senior
politicians was not deterring foreign fans from visiting.
"I have attended many world cups and European championships
and I've never seen high-ranking politicians at group games," he
said. "Attending a national team game is an opportunity but not
an obligation for any politician."
