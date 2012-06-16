* Greece stun Russian to reach quarter-finals
* Deflated co-hosts Poland eliminated by Czech Republic
* Croatia in trouble over racism
WARSAW, June 16 Greece and the Czech Republic,
written off after poor starts to Euro 2012, completed
astonishing turnarounds on Saturday with 1-0 wins over Russia
and co-hosts Poland to reach the quarter-finals against all the
odds.
Greek captain Giorgos Karagounis scored in first-half
stoppage time for the 2004 champions who had taken only one
point from their first two games and were given almost no chance
of beating the confident and impressive Russians.
Petr Jiracek turned party-pooper when his 72nd-minute goal
silenced hundreds of thousands of Polish fans gathered in
fanzones in Warsaw, Gdansk, Wroclaw and Poznan, many of whom
went home soaked after torrential downpours in the latter two
venues.
Police and calculators were out in force as the final round
of Group A matches got under way amid tensions between Russian
fans and their Polish hosts and against the unhappy backdrop of
another racism case.
Croatia became the first country to be charged over racism
as UEFA's disciplinary panel, which has been working overtime on
a string of cases involving fireworks and missile-throwing by
fans, opened proceedings for chants by their supporters against
Italy.
Karagounis, winning his 120th cap, remembered the difficult
situation back home after a game played on the eve of an
election which could decide if Greece stays in the euro zone and
spread turmoil across global financial markets.
"The moment is pure magic for all of us," said Karagounis.
"This night is very important, it is something important for
Greece for all Greeks. We said we would give it all, despite all
the difficulties."
The Czechs finished top with six points, becoming the first
team to win a group at the tournament with a negative goal
difference, followed by Greece and Russia on four and Poland on
two.
COMPLEX SYSTEM
Greece went through with the better head-to-head record
against Russia, a system which is increasingly unpopular because
of its complexity and throws up dozens of possible connotations
especially when three teams finish level on points.
The Russians, who dominated the match and paid the price for
missing a flurry of chances, would have progressed under
traditional goal difference which many fans would like to see
brought back.
"We went out there to win the game, not to draw," said
Russia's Dutch coach Dick Advocaat. "Even though we lost today
we played brilliantly in the first half, then they got a goal,
and that told a different story."
Their absence may at least reduce the tensions which boiled
over on Tuesday when Polish hooligans set upon a group of
Russian fans marching to the stadium for the politically-charged
match between their respective teams.
There were no reports of any trouble this time although the
Russian federation could be in trouble after fans let off more
fireworks in the stadium.
Russia has already been fined 120,000 euros and over the
setting off of fireworks and display of "illicit banners"
against the Czech Republic and warned it will be docked six
points in the Euro 2016 qualifiers if there is a repeat.
For the third game in a row, Poland paid heavily for failing
to convert any of the chances they created in a bright opening.
Most of the first half was played in a violent thunderstorm
with lightning flashing around the stadium and when the rain
eased off, so did Poland's attacks.
The Czechs, winners in 1976, took control and stunned the
home crowd when Jiracek took a pass from Milan Baros and jinked
away from a defender before slotting past keeper Przemyslaw
Tyton for his second goal of the tournament.
Off the field, Croatia were in trouble over alleged racist
insults by their supporters at Italy's Mario Balotelli.
The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network, which
works closely with UEFA and has two "international monitors" at
each Euro 2012 game, tweeted on Friday that its observers
reported "between 300 and 500 Croatian fans were involved in
racially abusing Italy striker Mario Balotelli."
European soccer's governing body is still investigating
reports of alleged racist chanting during Italy's match against
Spain in Gdansk, and Russia's match with the Czech Republic in
Wroclaw.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to the
tournament, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine and the biggest
sporting event in eastern Europe since the end of communism.
Croatia, Germany and Portugal have been fined for
missile-throwing by their fans.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)