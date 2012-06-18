* Spain, Italy through to quarter-finals
* Greece-Germany game turns minds to euro crisis
* Platini very happy with tournament
* Bendtner fined for pants stunt
By Patrick Graham
WARSAW, June 18 European soccer's major powers
looked set to dominate the final stages of Euro 2012 after a
testing evening for Italy and Spain ended with them both easing
through on Monday to join Germany, Portugal, the Czech Republic
and Greece in the last eight.
France and England lead the running to fill the final two
last-eight places, although England must first avoid defeat by
hosts Ukraine who are sweating over the fitness of talisman
Andriy Shevchenko.
World champions Spain were living on a knife edge in their
game in Gdansk where a Croatia goal could have knocked them out
but Jesus Navas struck two minutes from time to secure a 1-0
victory and set up a clash with the Group D runners-up.
"It was a very tense match, very tough," Spain coach Vicente
del Bosque said.
"They closed ranks at the back very well and didn't give us
much space. We got through it and the important thing even when
you have a poor day is that you keep advancing in the
competition."
Italy were also pushed until late on by an Irish side who
have lost all three games but brought a green army of passionate
fans to Poland for a tournament being held in eastern Europe for
the first time.
Goals from Antonio Cassano after 35 minutes and a
spectacular late effort by Mario Balotelli saw them home, helped
by a late red card for Irish midfielder Keith Andrews.
"It has been a very difficult match, we came up against a
team that made us suffer," said Cesare Prandelli, credited with
giving the Azzurri a more attacking approach than usual
"We created a lot, I hope it will be like this also in the
next match."
HOSTS' WOES
Germany's victory over Denmark on Sunday set up a clash with
Greece which has turned minds to a deepening economic crisis,
pitting the euro zone's most troubled country against its rich
paymaster on Friday.
Precious few Greek fans have made the trip due to a mixture
of searing budget cuts, tax rises and economic collapse which
have crippled households in the country of 11 million people and
left more than half its young out of work.
Spanish supporters, by contrast, streamed into the Baltic
coast city of Gdansk in defiance of a worsening domestic
economic picture which has forced the government to seek aid for
its banks and driven unemployment above 20 percent.
"The most important thing for us is to give some happiness
to the Greek people, that's all, to make them celebrate in the
street, given everything that is going on," Greece midfielder
Giannis Maniatis told reporters.
Poland were knocked out on Saturday and Ukraine's chances of
keeping one of the host nations involved in the tournament's
latter stages have taken a blow with injury doubts over the
striker Shevchenko.
He took part in a squad training session on Monday after
earlier being rated by the team doctor as having only a 50-50
chance of playing in Tuesday's final Euro 2012 Group D match
against England.
France and England need draws to go through and only victory
will do for Ukraine.
UEFA president Michel Platini said the co-hosts had "already
won" the championship for the legacy it would leave and the
improvements it has forced on football and transport
infrastructure.
"It's not been perfect but I'm very very happy," Platini
said of the biggest sporting event to be staged in eastern
Europe since the Berlin Wall fell.
"The atmosphere in the stadiums has been 99.9 percent
fantastic," said Platini, picking out the Poland v Russia and
Ukraine v Sweden games as "extraordinary" to be present at.
The tournament has also been marked by a debate over racism
and a series of UEFA disciplinary proceedings against countries
for their fans' conduct.
But the latest to feel the governing body's wrath was
Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner, banned for one match and fined
100,000 euros ($126,200) for revealing the logo of a betting
company on his underpants while celebrating a goal in his team's
3-2 loss to Portugal.
The Czechs and Portugal will meet in the first quarter-final
on Thursday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)