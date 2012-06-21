* Ronaldo header gives Portugal 1-0 win over Czechs
* Merkel and Germany prepare for Greece test
* Funtik the pig disturbed by topless protest
By Martyn Herman
GDANSK, June 21 Cristiano Ronaldo stooped to
conquer the Czech Republic and send Portugal deservedly into the
semi-finals of the European Championship on Thursday as the
tournament re-started after a temporary lull in proceedings.
The world's most expensive player produced a classic diving
header with little more than 10 minutes remaining in Warsaw to
break the deadlock, notching his third goal of the competition.
Portugal spent most of the game on the attack against an
unambitious Czech side with Ronaldo striking the woodwork either
side of halftime before sealing victory and a meeting with
either neighbours Spain or France in the semi-finals.
The start of the business end of the tournament was a
welcome tonic for the championship after the fall-out from the
exit of co-hosts Poland and Ukraine in the group stages.
German fans were massing on Poland's Baltic coast in Gdansk
ahead of Friday's quarter-final against Greece while holders
Spain face France on Saturday in Donetsk before Sunday's final
last-eight tie between England and Italy in Kiev.
Ronaldo's performances in Portugal's opening two games, a
defeat by Germany and a narrow win over Denmark, were
disappointing for a player who scored 46 league goals for Real
Madrid last season.
However, he woke up to score twice against the Netherlands
to secure a quarter-final spot for his team and produced an
inspirational display against the Czechs, culminating in his
sweet connection with Joao Moutinho's cross.
"It was a fantastic game for Portugal," Ronaldo said.
"In the first 20 minutes we weren't that good but then we
improved a lot. We had a lot of opportunities. The Czechs didn't
have any - that's a great game.
"I think the chances (of reaching the final) are 50-50 and
we just have to believe in it."
While Ronaldo took centre stage on Thursday, Germany will
get the chance to underline their title credentials on Friday
against Greece in a match seen as a symbol of the ongoing
economic crisis in the eurozone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be attending having
boycotted her nation's three group games in Ukraine over the
jailing of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
Greece may be underdogs, but Germany coach Joachim Loew said
the 2004 champions will be a tough nut to crack.
"It will be a tight game because the Greeks are not easy to
break apart. They have their own style of play. It is in their
blood, a tight defence and strong counter-attacks," Loew told
reporters before taking training at a sodden Gdansk Stadium.
"We keep writing them off but they are always there. They
are... survival artists."
PSYCHIC PIG
France survived defeat by Sweden to make the last eight and
attempted to play down quarrels ahead of their meeting against
Spain on Saturday.
Assistant coach Alain Boghossian, a 1998 World Cup winner
who was on the staff at the 2010 World Cup when off-pitch dramas
led to an embarrassing first-round exit, revealed that strong
words were exchanged after Tuesday's 2-0 Group D loss.
But he said it was nothing compared to the fiasco at the
2010 World Cup, when the players went on strike in support of
forward Nicolas Anelka, who had been kicked out of the squad for
insulting then coach Raymond Domenech.
"There were quarrels, well, let's say exchanges, but it's
normal in a dressing room," Boghossian said.
The fourth quarter-final is between Italy and England on
Sunday, with optimism gradually rising for both teams after low
pre-tournament expectations.
Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci said they were "better"
than England and England goalkeeper Joe Hart described Roy
Hodgson's squad as "winners".
With Portugal through and three more mouthwatering
quarter-finals to come, organisers will be hoping the Euro 2012
party can get started again.
There are fears that with both co-hosts out, enthusiasm is
waning in some of the cities where fan zones were half empty.
Officials say 30,000 visited Warsaw's fan zone before and
during the final game of the group stages on Tuesday, down from
170,000 for Poland's loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday.
In Gdansk on Wednesday, organisers were forced to hand out
free tickets for a concert by British rock giant Noel Gallagher.
Warsaw's famous artificial palm tree was also wilting after
its creator removed its leaves to protest against what she
believes is the city's disregard for social needs amid a huge
amount of spending on Euro 2012.
In Kiev even the latest psychic animal, a must-have for any
self-respecting football tournament, was having an off day as
Funtik the pig was disturbed during his prediction session for
Thursday's match by a topless protest from Ukraine women's
rights group Femen.
Funtik - just like Ronaldo - got his act together and when
presented with two bowls of food ate first from the one marked
with Portuguese colours.
(Editing by Ed Osmond/Mark Meadows)