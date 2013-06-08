TEL AVIV, June 8 Italy and Norway outclassed Israel and England at the Euro Under-21 championships on Saturday to virtually seal the fate of the Group A.

Italy, who beat England 1-0 in the first game, top the standings with six points and Norway are second with four. Israel still have a slim chance of advancing but England are out.

The Italians ensured qualification for the semi-finals by crushing the hosts 4-0 on a sultry night in Tel Aviv as Israel played more than half the match with 10 men. Earlier, Norway stunned England 3-1 in Petah Tikva.

Parma striker Ricardo Saponara put Italy ahead in the 18th minute when he easily slotted the ball low past Israeli goalkeeper Boris Kleyman.

But Israel hopes were dashed when midfielder Eyal Golasa was sent off in the 37th minute for a strong challenge on Saponara and Italy completely dominated the rest of the match.

Italy's top striker Lorenzo Insigne was substituted due to a leg injury, but there was only one team in contention for the remainder of the match.

Atalanta's Manolo Gabiadini made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the area and he added his second in the 53rd minute with a fierce free kick.

Israel, down to 10 men, abandoned any attempt to attack and Italy took full advantage.

Alessandro Florenzi sealed Israel's fate in the 71st minute, capitalising on a crisp passing move to shoot through the legs of defender Ben Vahaba and into the net.

"Sometimes it can be more difficult to face a team like Israel than England, but they scored the goal at the right time to ensure they avoided danger," Italy coach Devis Mangia told reporters.

Israel coach Guy Luzon was happy with his team.

"I cannot fault my players for the way they played, they did all they could and were excellent until we went a man down but from that point there was no way for them to stand up to far better opponents," he said.

England dominated early possession against Norway but failed to breach the powerful Scandinavian defence and paid the price by conceding twice from defensive errors.

Frederik Semb Berge scored the first goal from a corner when he stabbed the ball low into Jack Butland's net.

England continued to apply pressure but Norway pounced with an excellent second goal in the 34th minute as Jo Inge Berget struck a diagonal shot into the top corner.

Marcus Eikrem scored Norway's third in the 52nd minute from close range and England's penalty converted by Craig Dawson was a mere consolation.

"It means a lot for Norwegian football. We created more chances than England and although there are so many good teams here, I have great hopes for our players," Norway coach Tor Ole Skullerud said.

England coach Stuart Pearce admitted his team had not been good enough.

"We got out of it what we deserved which was not much. Not enough of my players delivered a performance today for whatever reason," he said.

The Netherlands take on Russia in Jerusalem and Spain meet Germany in Netanya in Group B on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)