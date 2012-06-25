* Semi-finalists prepare for old rivals
* Germany's Schweinsteiger back in training
* Italy complain about lack of rest
By Patrick Graham
WARSAW, June 25 The four teams left in soccer's
European Championship took a welcome breather from match action
on Monday, the first of two rest days ahead of a pair of
intriguing semi-finals which pit familiar foes against one
another.
Germany and holders Spain are favourites to reach next
Sunday's final but must overcome respectively the weight of
history and the world's most expensive player Cristiano Ronaldo
to get there.
The Germans, whose exciting young side have won all their
games so far, scoring nine goals along the way, have never
beaten opponents Italy at a major tournament in seven attempts
and are sweating on the fitness of playmaker Bastian
Schweinsteiger ahead of Thursday's game in Warsaw.
However, 'Schweini' returned to training on Monday after two
days on the sidelines and Germany are hopeful he will be able to
shake off a nagging ankle problem in time to face the Italians.
Italy have their own injury headaches and coach Cesare
Prandelli complained that the timing of the quarter-finals meant
his opponents will have had two extra days to recover.
"It's a problem that UEFA must consider for the next
European Championship," he told a news conference on Monday.
"To play a semi with this small gap does not help the
spectacle."
As in 2006, when Italy were eventually crowned world
champions, the team came into the tournament with unwanted
headlines at home due to a domestic match-fixing scandal.
But the Azzurri have drawn praise for playing an attractive
attacking game and they had 35 shots on goal in Sunday's 0-0
draw with England in Kiev - the first game to go to extra time
at the finals - before prevailing on penalties.
"Italy have been surprising at this tournament and they
fully deserve to be in the last four," Germany midfielder Mesut
Ozil told reporters.
"There was a lot of negative stuff written about them before
the tournament but they have showed how good a team they are."
BOYCOTT
The tournament, being held in eastern Europe for the first
time, has been the most closely-fought in years.
But for Poland's co-hosts Ukraine the successful staging of
matches on the pitch has been marred by a diplomatic boycott due
to the jailing of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
A Ukrainian court on Monday adjourned Tymoshenko's tax
evasion trial until mid-July, but that will do little to
unfreeze talks on trade and other issues with the European
Union, or persuade foreign leaders to attend the tournament
final in Kiev.
Spain and Portugal meet in the first semi-final in the
eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday, with the focus
on the clash of Ronaldo and his team mates from La Liga
champions Real Madrid.
Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso said Spain did not have a
specific plan to counter the threat of the team's third top
scorer of all time.
"We always play with the same idea whoever the opponent. In
this case, we will analyse Cristiano's game and there may be
small adjustments but we will try to play as a team because
that's the best way to stop a player," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Iain Rogers, Mark Meadows and
Olzhas Auyezov)