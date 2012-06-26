* Spanish, Russian and Croatian federations in trouble
* Arbeloa primed to mark Ronaldo
* Italy sweat on trio's fitness
By Iain Rogers
June 26 Racism again cast a shadow over Euro
2012 on Tuesday, providing an unwelcome distraction from the
soccer as Spain and Portugal and Germany and Italy prepared to
do battle for a place in Sunday's final in Kiev.
UEFA said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the
Spanish football federation (RFEF) and the Russian football
union (RFS) for alleged racist behaviour and chanting by fans.
European soccer's governing body also fined the Croatian
football federation (HNS) 30,000 euros ($37,400) after
supporters set off and threw fireworks and displayed
"inappropriate and racist banners" during a match against Spain,
their second racism-related sanction of the tournament.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to Euro 2012,
which is being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine and is the
biggest sporting event in eastern Europe since the collapse of
communism.
There were fears that fans from the host nations would cause
problems but supporters of other teams have mainly been to
blame, with UEFA taking its time to review evidence and act even
with Russia and Croatia long gone from the tournament.
Amid the latest controversy, the four semi-finalists were
making final preparations for Wednesday's clash between Portugal
and Spain in Donetsk and Thursday's meeting between Germany and
Italy in Warsaw.
Neutrals are hoping the heavyweight quartet, featuring
talents of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta,
Mesut Ozil and Andrea Pirlo, will serve up more exciting fare
than some of the uninspiring games have offered so far.
BORING SPAIN
Holders Spain, in particular, have been accused of playing
boring football, although they will not mind further criticism
if they manage to keep Portugal captain Ronaldo quiet and get
past their Iberian neighbours.
Playmaker Iniesta said Spain's short-passing possession
method, which has yielded a European Championship and World Cup
triumph, is not about to be ditched simply because some believe
it is not entertaining.
"We have our own style, our own game which has brought us
success," he told a news conference.
"We can't forget that a few years back we changed the
history of Spanish football, nor can we forget the way that we
did it."
The man likely to be tasked with stopping Ronaldo, right
back Alvaro Arbeloa, had no illusions about the size of the task
facing him.
"I know how hard it will be to stop him for 90 minutes, but
it will be a beautiful challenge for me," said the right back,
who plays with Ronaldo at Spanish champions Real Madrid.
"We all know how well he is playing at these Euros," added
the former Liverpool man. "It is very hard to play against him,
he is very confident, he is playing very well, but we will try
to stop him."
GLOWING ENDORSEMENT
Germany, who lost 1-0 to Spain in the final of Euro 2008,
will be looking to Bastian Schweinsteiger to nullify the threat
posed by Italy's standout player Pirlo if Germany are to beat
the Italians at a major championship for the first time.
Schweinsteiger will almost certainly start against Italy
after receiving unequivocal backing from coach Joachim Loew
despite a niggling ankle injury.
The holding midfielder, who was sidelined for a couple of
days before returning to training on Monday, has yet to peak at
Euro 2012 and has struggled with his movement and speed.
"Obviously he can do things better than against Greece (in
the 4-2 quarter-final win) but we need Bastian," Loew told
reporters.
"He is an emotional leader for us. He has matured
unbelievably in the last three years or so. I think it is
important for our team when Bastian Schweinsteiger is there."
The Germans lost an entertaining World Cup semi-final to
eventual victors Italy on home soil in 2006 but are favourites
to progress this time having won all four of their matches.
Injured Italy players Daniele De Rossi, Ignazio Abate and
Giorgio Chiellini are undergoing intensive physiotherapy to try
to be fit for Thursday's game.
Team doctor Enrico Castellacci refused to rule any of the
three in or out on Tuesday, even remaining cautious on
Chiellini's chances despite the centre back training normally
after a thigh problem.
($1=0.8019 euros)
