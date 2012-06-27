* Holders draw 0-0 before 4-2 shootout win
DONETSK, June 27 Holders Spain needed a
stuttering penalty shootout win over Portugal on Wednesday to
reach the Euro 2012 final, a soccer showpiece which is set to be
attended by a European leader seen as a pariah by much of the
continent.
Cesc Fabregas scored the decisive kick for a 4-2 shootout
semi-final success after a 0-0 draw in Donetsk.
Spain will contest a third consecutive major tournament
final, equalling the record set by West Germany in the early
1970s.
Substitute Fabregas told Spanish TV: "I played awfully but
the team worked really hard. I had a funny feeling about the
penalties and I was thinking about them this afternoon."
The second semi-final between Germany and Italy takes place
in Warsaw on Thursday.
Sunday's final in Kiev will be watched, Interfax news agency
reported, by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, whose
government has been accused of human rights abuses and political
repression.
His Kiev appearance would make Lukashenko the only foreign
state leader to attend a match in Ukraine - with the exception
of Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, whose country is
co-hosting Eastern Europe's biggest ever football event.
A number of European politicians have boycotted games in
Ukraine in protest against the jailing of Yulia Tymoshenko, a
key opponent of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has likened Yanukovich to
Lukashenko, saying last month that "in Ukraine and Belarus
people are still suffering under dictatorship and repression".
On the pitch, Spain and Portugal began brightly with the
world and European champions seeming intent to attack a little
more having received criticism for a dull 2-0 quarter-final win
over France.
Coach Vincente del Bosque even abandoned his much-debated
policy of playing without a main forward but Alvaro Negredo
struggled to get into a game which eventually fizzled out.
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most
expensive player, enjoyed some scampering runs but wasted free
kicks in decent positions and Spain could have won it in extra
time through Andres Iniesta.
They prevailed in the shootout despite Xabi Alonso having
the first attempt saved. Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves failed
for Portugal with Ronaldo being kept back for a fifth penalty
that never came as his trophyless nation's dream ended yet
again.
VAN MARWIJK QUITS
Hopes of a Dutch triumph after a run to the 2010 World Cup
final ended in bitter early disappointment after a group stage
exit following three defeats, and on Wednesday coach Bert van
Marwijk fell on his sword after days of contemplation.
“"I've had doubts but finally decided that I had to take
this step," he said in a Dutch FA statement.
Former Portugal great Eusebio, a 1966 World Cup
semi-finalist, was earlier transferred from a Polish hospital to
an intensive care ward in Lisbon after the 70-year-old underwent
a heart procedure while in Poland for Euro 2012.
"Eusebio wanted to go home, said he felt well, had a good
trip and that is a good sign," Luz hospital's clinical director
Jose Roquette told reporters.
What has generally been an engaging tournament on the field
has suffered from a few dark moments off it including fan
violence and racism, while France midfielder Samir Nasri caused
a storm with a foul-mouthed rant at a reporter.
He apologised on Wednesday, four days after his outburst
following France's defeat by Spain.
"Too many untruths circulate at the moment. May the fans,
and the children in particular, know that I regret sincerely
that my words may have shocked," Nasri said on his Twitter feed.
Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport also had to make an
apology over its decision to print a cartoon depicting black
Italy striker Mario Balotelli as King Kong at the weekend, with
criticism continuing to pour in across the web.
The cartoon was meant to positively show Balotelli as a
giant of the game but it backfired.
Balotelli, the victim of racist abuse by fans during the
three-week tournament, was in Warsaw with his team mates getting
ready for Thursday's second semi-final with three-times winners
Germany - who have never beaten Italy in a major tournament.
"I think the time has come to beat the next big opponent,"
said fit-again Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.
"We have already beaten Argentina, England, Netherlands and
Brazil and I think Italy are next."
