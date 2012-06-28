* Italy to face holders Spain in final in Kiev
* Germany go out against nemesis Italy again
* Mario Balotelli scores twice
By Alexandra Hudson
WARSAW, June 28 Striker Mario Balotelli, whose
mercurial talent and off-field antics have generated admiration
and scorn, scored two superb goals in a 2-1 semi-final victory
over fancied Germany on Thursday that secured a Euro 2012 final
place against Spain.
Italy, who won their only European Championship in 1968,
snapped Germany's 15-match winning steak in competitive games
and prolonged an agonising 17-year period for the Germans
without a win over the Italians.
Balotelli, long criticised for not realising his full
potential, drilled in a header in the 20th minute from an
Antonio Cassano cross, then struck again in the 36th minute to
thunder in an unstoppable shot after a deft first touch.
Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil gave the 15,000 German fans in
the stadium some consolation when he converted a penalty in
added time after Federico Balzaretti had handled in the area but
Italy held on.
"He's brilliant," coach Cesare Prandelli said of the
forward. "The career of Mario Balotelli has only just begun."
The streets of Rome filled with cheering fans and hooting
cars, while motorcyclists circled round and round the colosseum
waving the Italian tricolor.
In the city's Piazza del Popolo fans lit coloured flares,
waving flags and chanted in unison "Grazie Balotelli".
Germans supporters had outnumbered Italian fans in Warsaw
almost three to one but they filed out of the stadium in shock
after their dreams were shattered by Italy again, six years
after the Azzurri ended their World Cup hopes in the last four
on home soil.
Joachim Loew's young side had looked strong in the
tournament, but met their match in Italy.
"It is very difficult against a team like Italy to fall
behind 2-0. They defend with everything they have," Loew said.
"There are tears in the dressing room. It is dead quiet...
no one is saying anything and they are sitting on their chairs
with their heads hanging. You can imagine that they are so
deeply disappointed after a match like this."
Germany were without "lucky charm" Chancellor Angela Merkel,
who cheered them on wildly during their 4-2 quarter-final
victory over Greece in Gdansk. Merkel is busy in Brussels at a
European Union summit.
The final in Kiev against holders Spain, who dispatched
Portugal on penalties in a Donetsk nail-biter on Wednesday, will
pit two teams against each other who drew 1-1 in the group stage
of the tournament in Gdansk on June 10.
RACISM FINES
UEFA said on Thursday it had fined the Spanish football
association 20,000 euros ($24,900 )for racist chants and other
racist behaviour by its fans during that match, in which
Balotelli had started.
The Russian football association was also fined 30,000 euros
after being found guilty of the same charge in the Group A game
against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on June 8.
The Russian FA had already been fined three times for fan
trouble at the tournament, including supporter violence.
Balotelli was also subjected to racist abuse by Croatia fans
during a match on June 14 and the Croatian FA was fined 80,000
euros by European soccer's governing body.
Hosting its last match of Euro 2012, Poland had been on a
higher alert level as a precaution after a border patrol found
explosives on a raft on a river on its border this week.
There have been no major security incidents during the
three-week tournament, although Polish police were criticised
for allowing street fights between local hooligans and Russian
fans before their June 12 clash.
(Additional reporting by Naomi O'Leary in Rome and Erik
Kirschbaum in Berlin; editing by Justin Palmer)